What is Nadeshi Hopkins' ethnicity? A closer look at Misfits boxer's cultural roots

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 30, 2025 02:54 GMT
Nadeshi Hopkins is set to make her boxing debut. [Image courtesy: @nadeshihopkins on Instagram]
Nadeshi Hopkins is set to make her boxing debut. [Image courtesy: @nadeshihopkins on Instagram]

Nadeshi Hopkins will step into the boxing ring for the first time when she faces Demi Sims at Misfits X Series 22 in Manchester on Aug. 30. The bout at AO Arena will serve as the opener for the Kick-Offs portion of the event and marks the boxing debut for both women.

Sims enters with name recognition from her years on 'The Only Way Is Essex', while Hopkins brings a strong profile, built through acting, music, and a strong social media following.

For Hopkins, the fight is another extension of a career that has already crossed borders and industries. She has worked in British television and music, as well as projects in India, including Bollywood roles and Hindi web series.

As for her ethnicity, Hopkins was born in Watford, Hertfordshire, and holds British nationality. In a 2022 feature with the Sidemen, she spoke about her Mauritian background and posted hashtags celebrating her roots. The Indian or Desi connection that she has referenced on TikTok several times is reinforced by her professional choices, particularly her work in Bollywood.

Hopkins often frames her journey as carrying multiple cultures at once. With both British upbringing and Mauritian heritage shaping her identity, boxing is now the latest space where she will bring that story forward.

Nadeshi Hopkins vs. Demi Sims preview

Nadeshi Hopkins and Demi Sims meet in their first official boxing contest at Misfits X Series 22 in Manchester. The fight opens the Kick-Offs card at AO Arena and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Sims enters with the advantage of a boxing lineage. 'The Only Way Is Essex' star has prepared under her father, Tony Sims, a seasoned trainer who has guided names such as Conor Benn and Anthony Joshua. Although an earlier scheduled debut was cancelled, her family ties to the sport could mean that she has a strong foundation of technical structure.

Hopkins represents a different route to the same stage. Known as an actress, singer, and influencer, she has now been signed by Enzone Management and continues to train with her Mumbai-based coach Zishaan. Hopkins has embraced boxing as her next venture, framing it as a platform to represent her "Desi" heritage while proving herself as a serious crossover athlete.

