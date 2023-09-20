What is the name of the newly merged UFC-WWE stock? Find out everything you need to know about the newly listed NYSE entity

The UFC-WWE merger was recently finalized and their newly formed company is now active on the NYSE.

The newly merged UFC-WWE is listed on the NYSE under the name TKO, which is also the name of their new entity under the Endeavor banner. The stock began trading on September 12 and included a launch event that saw UFC CEO Dana White, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, and a number of other representatives from both respective companies.

TKO stock began trading at $101 USD per share, but saw a slight dip a few days later and traded at $98.65 USD per share. The stock has since rebounded and done very well as they are currently trading at $105.79 USD per share. The TKO board of directors consists of 11 members including CEO Ari Emanuel, Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, president and COO Mark Shapiro, and WWE President Nick Khan.

WWE Head of Creative and former superstar Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to X to share his thoughts on the UFC-WWE merger last week and noted how massive it was for both entities to come together. He mentioned that it was a historic merger and an exciting time, writing:

"A historic day. The most exciting time in our industry that I’ve ever been a part of…Are you ready? @TKOGrp @ufc"

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque' s tweet

It will be interesting to see what the newly formed TKO have planned going forward as both UFC and WWE look to expand their reach as a sports and entertainment juggernaut.

UFC COO Lawrence Epstein comments on UFC-WWE merger

The new UFC-WWE merger under Endeavor brings plenty of potential opportunities for both brands to capitalize on in terms of marketing and their respective media rights deals.

While speaking to ESPN MMA reporter Marc Raimondi, UFC COO Lawrence Epstien commented on the recent merger and noted that it had been something the UFC have pondered for over a decade. He mentioned that the newly formed TKO will look to capitalize on their appeal in the combat sports market, saying:

"We've always thought there was just incredible opportunity to sort of roll up these two great brands and great organizations in the combat sports space."

Marc Raimondi tweet