'What you doing October or November?' - Gilbert Burns calls out Jorge Masvidal after Leon Edwards snub

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns has called out Jorge Masvidal on Twitter.

After getting no response from Leon Edwards, 'Durinho' called out 'Gamebred' for a fight in October or November.

What’s up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November? 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

"What's up @GamebredFighter what you doing October or November?" Gilbert Burns wrote.

The Brazilian fighter has been itching for another bout and before challenging Masvidal, 'Durinho' posted multiple tweets calling out Leon Edwards. However, Burns did not get a response from 'Rocky'.

Leon why you so quiet? @Leon_edwardsmma nobody respect but I do! When we fight? October? November? You tell me! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 20, 2021

What time is it in the 🇬🇧 now ? Someone is too quiet! 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️👀👀👀 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

Since seemingly being snubbed by Edwards, Burns has shifted his attention towards Masvidal.

Looks like he don’t want no smoke 🤷🏾‍♂️ I don’t blame him! Good lucky waiting! Let’s see if Jorge wants! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

"Looks like he [Leon Edwards] don't want no smoke. I don't blame him! Good lucky waiting! Let's see if Jorge [Masvidal] wants!"

The callouts did not end there. The Brazilian fighter then challenged UFC legend Nate Diaz to a fight.

And where you at @NateDiaz209 talk all that shit. Say something now! — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 21, 2021

None of the three fighters have responded to Burns' tweets as of yet.

This is not the first time the 35-year-old has called out these three fighters since his win at UFC 264. In his post-fight interview, Burns named Diaz, Edwards and Masvidal as three potential opponents for his next fight.

"Jorge, if you want some, come and take it. Nate, let's see who the real gangster is. Leon, you can take it as well."@GilbertDurinho sent a message to his fellow welterweights 🗣 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/iElUWbFYeD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 11, 2021

Gilbert Burns is back in the win column after UFC 264

After suffering a TKO loss to current 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns bounced back with a win over Stephen Thompson in the co-main event of UFC 264.

Although the three-round bout was considered by many to be an underwhelming affair, 'Durinho' showed off his dominant ground game against 'Wonderboy'. Burns also held his own in the striking department against the stand up specialist.

The 35-year-old won the contest via a unanimous decision after all three judges scored the fight 29-28 in Burns' favor. With the win, the Brazilian fighter has put himself back in the mix for a title shot.

Before losing the championship bout to 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at UFC 258, Burns was on a six-fight winning streak that included names like Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. Another win over a top contender should be enough to earn him another shot at UFC gold.

