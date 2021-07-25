What is Operation Underground Railroad and what does UFC fighter Maycee Barber have to do with it?

Maycee Barber found herself back to winning ways at UFC Vegas 32 with a split decision victory over Miranda Maverick in a flyweight contest.

It was a much-needed win for 'The Future', who came into the bout on a two-fight losing skid, having dropped a couple of decisions in a row to Alexa Grasso and Roxanne Modafferi.

In her post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Maycee Barber gave a shoutout to United States-based non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad, which works to assist government agencies in rescuing and rehabilitating victims of human trafficking and sex trafficking, with a special focus on children.

"July 30th is World Day Against Human Trafficiking. I'm a big part of Operation Underground Railroad and it is a super important part of my life. And so, I'll be in Salt Lake City, Utah and if anyone in Utah would like to come out and support an amazing cause, follow my Instagram right now. I just made a post with all the information on it. So please go there, follow them, see if you can donate. Be part of rising up for children," Maycee Barber said.

Before heading to the octagon, Maycee Barber posted a video to Instagram which included all the details in the caption and urged her followers to participate in this noble cause.

What is Operation Underground Railroad?

Operation Underground Railroad, or O.U.R., was founded in 2013 by Tim Ballard, a former U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer in Cedar City, Utah, with the aim of working closely with federal agencies in the fight against human and sex trafficking.

The O.U.R. website claims that they "pave the way for permanent eradication of child sex trafficking through coordinated rescue and recovery planning," and that they have rescued, rehabilitated and supported sex trafficking victims in over 26 U.S. states and 28 other countries.

The name of the organization is inspired by the Underground Railroad of the early to mid 19th century, which was a network of secret routes and safe houses established across U.S.A..

The network was used to aid enslaved African-American individuals to safely travel and find refuge in free states and Canada, helped by allies. Groups of activists who worked for the cause were also referred to as the Underground Railroad.

How is Maycee Barber associated with Operation Underground Railroad?

Maycee Barber is a supporter and member of the organization and has taken part in campaigns in the past to raise awareness.

On World Day Against Trafficking last year, Maycee Barber joined former NHL player Brooks Laich and filmmakers Heber Cannon and Marston Sawyers of Buttery Bros for a workout demonstration to highlight the cause.

