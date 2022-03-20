What is Paddy Pimblett's nationality?

Rising UFC star Paddy Pimblett’s nationality is English. ‘The Baddy’ was born and raised in Liverpool, England. Pimblett proudly refers to himself as a ‘Scouser,’ which is a term used to describe people from Liverpool.

He has been touted by many as the next major combat sports icon not only for England but for the United Kingdom (UK) as a whole. ‘The Baddy,’ for his part, has vowed to capture UFC gold and become the biggest star the sport of MMA has ever seen.

The 27-year-old holds a professional MMA record of 18 wins and 3 losses. Pimblett’s UFC debut witnessed him secure a first-round KO win over Luigi Vendramini in a lightweight bout at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till in September 2021.

As of this writing, Pimblett has just competed in his second UFC fight. It saw him secure a first-round submission win over Rodrigo Vargas, aka Kazula Vargas, at tonight’s UFC London (March 19th, 2022) event.

Paddy Pimblett is a former Cage Warriors featherweight champion. He’d previously turned down offers from the UFC as he believed he wasn’t prepared to compete in the world’s premier MMA organization at the time.

Regardless, ‘The Baddy’ finally made his UFC debut last year. Pimblett has now competed in two UFC fights and aims to eventually capture the UFC lightweight title.

John McCarthy and Josh Thomson foresee the UFC building up Paddy Pimblett like they did Conor McGregor

In a recent edition of the Weighing In Podcast, former MMA referee John McCarthy and former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson addressed Paddy Pimblett’s potential of becoming the UFC’s next megastar. They concurred that the UFC is likely to book Pimblett against strikers for the next few fights, as he purportedly stands a better chance against them rather than the grappling specialists in the UFC.

They noted that this would be similar to how the UFC built up Irish MMA stalwart Conor McGregor and helped turn him into a combat sports icon. McCarthy stated:

"If you take a look at the guys they're going to be putting him against. I don't think they're going to be putting Paddy against anybody that's got that wrestling background right now, they're going to be putting him against strikers, and he's going to do pretty well with strikers."

Furthermore, Thomson chimed in and said:

"Yeah, they're gonna try and build him a little bit like they did (with) Conor McGregor. They're going to spend the time and slow play it. Give him the fights that potentially he can stand with... Paddy Pimblett, they're going to build him that same way. Give him the fights he needs for about four or five fights."

