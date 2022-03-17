"They are going to build him the same way"- Josh Thomson and John McCarthy reveal how the UFC will build Paddy Pimblett like Conor McGregor

While speaking on their podcast, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy detailed the plans the UFC has for Paddy Pimblett and how it resembles Conor McGregor's rise to fame.

The Liverpudlian has had just one fight in the promotion but is already being touted as the UFC's next big star. The 27-year-old brought with him a huge cult following which will only grow as he continues to perform on the biggest MMA stage in the world.

During the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy shared his thoughts on how Paddy Pimblett's career will play out in the company, saying:

"If you take a look at the guys they're going to be putting him against. I don't think they're going to be putting Paddy against anybody that's got that wrestling background right now, they're going to be putting him against strikers, and he's going to do pretty well with strikers."

In agreement, Josh Thomson compared his upcoming UFC career to Conor McGregor's, claiming he'd be used in a similar fashion.

"Yeah, they're gonna try and build him a little bit like they did [with] Conor McGregor. They're going to spend the time and slow play it. Give him the fights that potentially he can stand with... Paddy Pimblett, they're going to build him that same way. Give him the fights he needs for about four or five fights."

'The Baddy' is preparing to make his second appearance in the octagon this weekend, as he stands face-to-face with Rodrigo Vargas at UFC London on March 19.

Check out what Josh Thomson and Big John McCarthy had to say about Pimblett's career below (18:39).

Conor McGregor's early UFC career

Before signing for the promotion in 2013, Dana White claimed he'd never seen a Conor McGregor fight before, but his bold personality and passion for the sport managed to earn him a UFC contract.

After witnessing the star that the Irishman could become, many believe the 33-year-old was presented with favorable fights to build his brand. Five fights into his career with the UFC, the Dublin-native received an interim featherweight title shot.

He would be welcomed in a short-notice replacement fight with Chad Mendes. Although he won the fight in impressive fashion, minor holes were carved into McGregor's game.

The former two-division UFC world champion has had a largely successful time inside the Octagon, but tends to struggle when opposed by a wrestling-heavy fighter.

