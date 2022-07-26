What is the name of Paddy Pimblett's walkout song?

After another thrilling Paddy Pimblett entrance, many fans have been left wondering what song the Englishman used during his walkout at UFC London. The song is a mixture of Lethal Industry by Tiësto and Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

The remix has been used by Paddy Pimblett for a while now and never fails to get the Scouser's fans excited during his entrances.

At the O2 Arena last weekend, 'The Baddy' once again walked out to the remix, which was accompanied by chants of "Ohh Paddy, The Baddy" before the Liverpool-based fighter emerged from backstage.

However, the young UFC fighter didn't let the crowd distract him from the opponent he had waiting for him in the octagon, Jordan Leavitt. The American proved to be a tricky customer in the first round, relying on his grappling skills to make the bout an ugly affair in the first five minutes.

But in round two, Paddy Pimblett eventually showed his class and managed to sneak in a submission that ended the fight quickly. As promised, the Englishman "teabagged" Leavitt after beating "The Monkey King."

The lead-up to the bout had become increasingly hostile. Still, both men seemed to respect each other after the bout and it's unlikely that either competitor will continue the feud going forward.

"This gave me goosebumps" - Paddy Pimblett comments on Scottish graffiti in honor of his post-fight speech at UFC London

After finishing Jordan Leavitt within two rounds via submission at UFC London last weekend, Paddy Pimblett dedicated his post-fight speech to spreading awareness about mental health issues amongst men.

In honor of the post-fight speech, graffiti artist Sykedundee created a piece of artwork under a bridge in Scotland dedicated to Pimblett and the message he spread at UFC London. When posting the image onto Instagram, 'The Baddy' stated:

"Gettin sent this gave me goosebumps"

Pimblett stated in his post-fight interview that one of his "friends back home" had committed suicide, which prompted him to help spread awareness about the issue by using the platform he has created, via his success within MMA.

