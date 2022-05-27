What is Jordan Leavitt's UFC record?

Jordan Leavitt is set to return to action at UFC London when he takes on Paddy Pimblett in a lightweight clash.

The 26-year-old Leavitt currently possesses a professional record of 10-1 in his career. He is a former alumni of the Dana White's Contender Series show. Leavitt has since fought in the UFC four times and currently holds a promotional record of 3-1.

'The Monkey King' earned a submission win against Jose Flores on Dana White's Contender Series in August 2020. He made his UFC debut in December 2020 and won via a slam KO against Matt Wiman.

Leavitt suffered the first and only loss of his career in his next fight against Claudio Puelles at UFC Fight Night 189. He was defeated by a decision in that contest.

However, the lightweight fighter returned to winning ways when he earned a submission win against Matt Sayles in December 2021. The 26-year-old made his last octagon appearance in April and earned a split-decision win against Trey Ogden.

Jordan Leavitt can steal all the hype from Paddy Pimblett with a win

Pimblett is perhaps the most popular rising star in the UFC at the moment. He has gotten off to a flying start in his UFC career as well. The Liverpudlian has won both of his fights inside the octagon so far.

'The Baddy' earned a knockout win over Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut in September 2021. He was part of the UFC London card next as he took on Rodrigo Vargas in his home country. Pimblett earned a first-round submission win on this occasion. He will now take on Jordan Leavitt at the UFC London event on July 23.

Paddy Pimblett has a lot of hype behind him and fans are excited to see how the Englishman progresses in his career. However, Leavitt is a charismatic character himself.

Jordan Leavitt can steal Pimblett's thunder and use it as momentum to progress in his own career with a win over the Englishman. However, 'The Baddy' will be prepared for the fight. Fans will no doubt be keeping a close eye on how the lightweight clash plays out in July.

