UFC reportedly returning to London in July and set to make France debut later this year

According to reports by Italian MMA journalist Al Zullino, the UFC is set to announce a return to London on July 23, 2022. Just last month, the promotion hosted the successful Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Likely another Fight Night, the event is expected to be held in London once again. Tom Aspinall will likely headline a second event in a row.

Zullino wrote on his Twitter:

"Ariel Helwani confirmed my previous report of UFC returning to the UK on July 23. Location will be once again London, main event likely features Tom Aspinall so it's gonna be a Fight Night."

Furthermore, MMA fans in France will be excited to learn that the promotion is reportedly planning its first event in the country later this year. The show is potentially being targeted for September 3, 2022. Heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane, the biggest French star in the UFC right now, is poised to headline the event. Gane will be looking to get back to winning ways after his defeat to Francis Ngannou in January this year.

"Also, Helwani tweeted that UFC is likely making its long anticipated France debut this year. As I reported some weeks ago, sources told me it's gonna be on September 3rd. Will see how it's gonna unfold."

The world's biggest MMA organization is also planning to lock down a pay-per-view event for Madison Square Garden on July 30. According to Ariel Helwani, Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is the desired main event. However, a recent post by Jones ruled the fight out until at least September, stating the delay was due to Miocic.

BONY @JonnyBones Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses Stipe is saying that he will be at his absolute peak in September. I’m disappointed but patient, I want the heavyweight goat at his absolute best. I’ll wait until September. No excuses

Tom Aspinall is ready to main event UFC Fight Night London again

Tom Aspinall has excited fans from his latest post on his Instagram. The No.6-ranked heavyweight's last three appearances in the octagon have earned him Performance of the Night bonuses. The most recent came in front of his compatriots in March 2022.

The Manchester-born fighter delivered a performance to remember, submitting Alexander Volkov in the first round. In his post-fight interview, 'Two Beers' called out Tai Tuivasa but reports haven't confirmed an opponent yet.

Aspinall's latest post on Instagram, with the caption 'Massive fight in the works', should give fans hope that there is a fight on the table. Chances are, it will be for a Fight Night in London once again.

