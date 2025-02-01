"What a performance" - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Belal Muhammad, and fighters react to Israel Adesanya's TKO loss against Nassourdine Imavov 

Nassourdine Imavov has crumpled a giant. Earlier today at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, 'The Sniper' clinched the biggest win of his UFC career as he TKOed Israel Adesanya in the second round. Suffice it to say the decisive win has impressed many an MMA elite including Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As the opening bell rang for the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia, 'The Last Stylebender' quickly imposed his dominance on the feet using leg kicks and quick 1-2s.

By the end of the round, the Nigerian-born Kiwi was settling into a rhythm, easily stuffing his opponent's takedowns, and keeping him on the end of his punches.

However, Imavov came out with ruthless intent in the second. After forcing the former champion to go on the back foot, 'The Sniper' unloaded a nuclear overhand right which wobbled Adesanya.

Imavov followed it up with an uppercut, sending his opponent crashing down to the canvas. He then rained down ruthless ground-and-pound, forcing the referee to stop the fight 30 seconds into the round.

Watch Nassourdine Imavov finish Israel Adesanya below:

Sure enough, the No.4 ranked contender's impressive win has garnered much attention, with many MMA fighters taking to social media to note their thoughts on the fight.

'The Eagle' wrote:

"Just wow @imavov1 my congratulations. What a performance."

Welterweight champion Belal Muhammad chimed in:

"Ugh, hate to Izzy lose back-to-back."

Dillon Danis lamented:

"Man, that was thought to watch. Israel Adesanya is a legend. That one really hit me in the feels for some reason."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy @Rampage4real @bullyb170 @TeamKhabib and @dillondanis @KChimaev

After UFC Saudia Arabia, Adesanya is now on a three-fight skid, and 1-4 in his last five. This would most likely keep him away from the title picture for the foreseeable future.

Imavov meanwhile is now on a five-fight undefeated streak. Many believe the win over 'The Last Stylebender' makes him a more deserving candidate than Khamzat Chimaev to fight the winner of Dricus du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland for the middleweight title.

