What is a Peruvian Necktie and which UFC fighters have pulled it off?

The Peruvian Necktie is a submission move that stems out of the front headlock position. The move consists of complex movements that depend upon the control of the head and the arm. It is one of the more difficult submission maneuvers across MMA.

The Peruvian Necktie is, in essence, a modified version of the guillotine choke. The choke involves learning in towards the side of the arm of the opponent that one has trapped. The hands are supposed to remain clasped firmly with forearms under the chin. And then comes the tricky part.

The next step in the Peruvian Necktie submission is the transition onto the back. From a deadlocked position, with the arms in place, a stand up transition is executed. While falling on the back, the executor of the move needs to make sure that one has a leg on the opponent's head, and the other firmly against his back. The angle established with the inclination towards the trapped arm plays the role of intensifying the choke. The combination of pulling at a correct angle with the clasped hands and firmly wrapped-around legs pave way for an efficient and quick submission move.

Yet, the execution of this submission move comes with risks. the transitions need to be extremely smooth in order to execute the move. The slightest slip can cause the executor to be caught in high potential counters.

Who are the UFC fighters that successfully used the Peruvian Necktie?

The Peruvian Necktie was invented by Tony DeSouza, a former UFC fighter who last fought at UFC 79 in 2007. He also appeared in the fifth season of The Ultimate Fighter as a coach on Team Penn. Despite presenting the modification of a guillotine choke, the Peruvian fighter never actually used the choke in his professional MMA career.

One of the most memorable moments of the Peruvian Necktie being used was in 2008 at UFC Fight Night 14. C.B. Dolloway carried out a first-round submission of his middleweight opponent by executing a spectacular Peruvian Necktie.

CB Dolloway on Jesse Taylor

Peruvian Necktie Sub pic.twitter.com/VfvdmwBDc1 — Brian Boddis (@BrianBoddis) October 2, 2016

Advertisement

Another fabulous execution of the Peruvian Necktie was carried out by Brad Pickett in 2009, at a time when WEC was a separate promotion. Brad Pickett entered a front headlock position with his opponent, Kyle Dietz, against the cage. He rolled into a Peruvian Necktie, the efficiency of which forced Kyle Dietz to tap out.

An executor of the Peruvian Necktie also fought in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad tonight. Misha Cirkunov faced an undefeated Jimmy Crute at UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje in September, 2019. Handing Jimmy Crute his first professional loss, Misha Cirkunov executed the rarely-used Peruvian Necktie and forced Crute to tap out in 3:38 of the first round.

The only man to defeat rising star Jimmy Crute...



🇱🇻Misha Cirkunov👊Peruvian Necktie💪#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/T7XvjttPKm — 🌷David☘ (@DManyun_) March 11, 2021