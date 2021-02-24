What is PFL star Anthony Pettis' net worth?

PFL's latest acquisition Anthony Pettis has a reported net worth of $5 million as of January 2021 according to Wealthy Persons. Pettis' net worth is an estimate of money earned through fight purses, win bonuses, endorsement deals, pay-per-view (PPV) points and personal investments.

One of the most notable fighters in the UFC and erstwhile WEC, Anthony Pettis is a former lightweight champion in both organizations. He signed a multi-fight deal with Professional Fighters' League in December 2020 to compete in the 2021 lightweight season tournament. Olivier Aubin Mercier, Natan Schulte and Clay Collard are other notable fighters that will participate in the season. The winner will be awarded $1 million prize money. The season will begin on April 23, 2021.

What are Anthony Pettis' career earnings through fights?

Anthony Pettis (24-10 MMA, 5-1 WEC, 11-9 UFC) has fought in WEC and the UFC for the majority of his career. Anthony Pettis' career earnings in the UFC stand at $2.76 million when guaranteed purse, win bonus, performance of the night and Reebok sponsorship bonus are combined for all 20 of his fights in the UFC. Money earned through PPV points and other sponsorship deals specifically during the title reign are undisclosed.

How much money does Anthony Pettis make per fight?

Money earned by a fighter in each individual fight depends upon individual contract, outcome of the fight and manner of victory. The knockout win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson was the highest paid outing of Anthony Pettis' career in terms of disclosed pay. Showtime made a total $360000 in the winning effort with $145000 guaranteed purse, $145000 win bonus, $20000 sponsorship bonus and $50000 as the performance of the night bonus.

How many PPV events has Anthony Pettis headlined?

Anthony Pettis has headlined three PPV events in his UFC career. He won the lightweight title from Benson Henderson in the main event of UFC 164 and fought Rafael Dos Anjos as the defending champion at UFC 185 and lost the belt to RDA. The interim featherweight title bout against Max Holloway was Pettis' last PPV headliner in the UFC. PPV points earned in these bouts are not disclosed.

Who are Anthony Pettis' major sponsors?

At the peak of his career as the UFC lightweight champion in 2014, Anthony Pettis became the first mixed martial artist to represent the popular cereal brand Wheaties. He later signed another sponsorship deal with Reebok in 2014.