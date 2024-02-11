"What a right hand," "My man 50KKKK" - Fighters and fans react to Dan Ige's one-shot KO of Andre Fili while his wife was in labor

Dan Ige left the MMA world jaw-dropped after his UFC Vegas 86 knockout of Andre Fili. The bout between the two friends lasted less than three minutes, as '50K' landed a brutal overhand right that knocked Fili out cold before he even hit the ground.

Check out Dan Ige knocking out Andre Fili:

It was among the most definitive finishes of the entire evening and will almost certainly earn Ige a performance bonus. Furthermore, the knockout took place while Ige's wife was in labor, according to the Hawaiian's post-fight interview:

"You know, I wanna give thanks to my wife. She's probably in labor right now as we speak, so I had to make that one quick."

Check out Dan Ige give thanks to his wife (0:23):

Not only did the knockout impress fans tuning in on UFC Fight Pass, but it lit the online MMA community ablaze. Many took to X to express their astonishment over the stoppage.

One fan described Ige in glowing terms:

"One of the coldest in the game"

However, it wasn't just fans reacting. Fellow fighters like Joe Giannetti called on the UFC to award Ige a post-fight bonus for the one-punch knockout.

"Wow what a right hand for 50k Ige, man definitely earned his 50k tonight"

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also reacted favorably to the knockout.

"My man 50KKKK @Dynamitedan808"

Ex-UFC middleweight Derek Brunson also remarked on the ease with which '50K' won the fight.

"FREEIGE. That was the easiest play of the day!"

Check out a collage of fan reactions below:

Fans and fighters react to Dan Ige's knockout over Andre Fili

The win was important to Ige as he had previously lost to Bryce Mitchell via unanimous decision. It also keeps '50K' in the mix in ranked territory and will likely bump him from his No.13 featherweight ranking to within touching distance of the top 10.

Meanwhile, Fili was aiming to carry the momentum from his previous UFC 296 TKO win over Lucas Almeida.