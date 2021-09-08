5 lighter weight UFC fighters with one-punch knockout power

UFC fighters are trained to damage their opponents inside the octagon. Some need to land a single shot flush to shut the lights on their rivals.

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one such example of a fighter packing dynamite in their fists. While this might not be the best strategy, as we recently saw with Derek Lewis, these fighters are a threat until the final bell.

While one-punch knockouts are usually associated with heavyweights, some lighter-weight fighters possess such explosive power as well. The UFC's lighter weight classes have produced several knockout artists over the years. Here are 5 of them:

#5. Sean O'Malley (UFC bantamweight)

Sean O'Malley has become one of the fastest-rising superstars on the UFC roster. This is courtesy of his exciting style and persona. The fact that the lanky 26-year old can put you to sleep with a single shot only adds to the hype surrounding him.

After building a 9-2 record on the regional circuit over two years, Sean O'Malley earned a fight in the feeder league LFA. 'Sugar' got the attention he needed by delivering a spectacular heel-kick knockout. Sean O'Malley then appeared in Dana White's contender series in 2017 and delivered a first-round knockout of Alfred Khasakyan, immediately earning a UFC contract.

Sean O'Malley reeled in impressive wins over Andre Soukhamthath and Jose Quinonez before delivering another one-punch knockout victory over Eddie Wineland. After a freak accident that resulted in a loss against Marlon Vera, 'Sugar' bounced back with yet another highlight-reel knockout of Thomas Almeida.

In his most recent outing, Sean O'Malley defeated Kris Moutinho via TKO at UFC 264. Moutinho displayed exceptional chin, almost going the distance against a fearsome puncher.

According to O'Malley, he recently passed an offer to fight Frankie Edgar at UFC 268. Edgar will now fight Marlon 'Chito' Vera on the same card. Fans are waiting for Sean O'Malley to step up in competition and climb the UFC's bantamweight ladder.

