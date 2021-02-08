Watch: Cory Sandhagen's teammates predict spectacular flying knee KO before it happens!

Teammates of Cory Sandhagen predicted the knockout just moments before 'Sandman' landed the flying knee on Frankie Edgar.

Cory Sandhagen had his back towards the cage having missed a leg kick when the vicious flying knee came out of nowhere on an unsuspecting Frankie Edgar, knocking him out cold immediately. However, it was not quite the surprise for Sandhagen's teammates. They seem to know his fight game well enough to have called the knockout just a second before.

The team was engrossed in the fight when one of them said out loud, "Oh yeah, Frankie's about to fall to the ground." Moments later, Frankie Edgar was down on the canvas as the team celebrated Sandman's second win in a row.

Watch Cory Sandhagen's team make the call below.

Cory Sandhagen's @ElevationMMA teammates reacting to his flying knee is awesome 😲



(via @KidCannonTV) pic.twitter.com/ro6KQPrPE7 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

Prior to that, Cory Sandhagen had an equally scintillating TKO win over Marlon Moraes, where he used a spinning wheel kick followed by punches to secure the victory.

Watch Cory Sandhagen knock out Frankie Edgar with a flying knee

When the bell rang, it was Frankie Edgar who went offensive early on, landing a well-aimed leg kick and a few punches to the head and body. Just when it seemed like this bout would be an action-packed back-and-forth, Cory Sandhagen came out with a devastating flying knee, sleeping him immediately.

The knee connected on Frankie Edgar's chin and the former lightweight champion went crashing down on the mat as Cory Sandhagen walked off as the clear winner. The referee did not even have to intervene.

The knockout went viral online and got every MMA fan and pundit talking about the no. 2 bantamweight. Watch the video of the fantastic knockout below.

With seven wins out of eight contests in the UFC, Cory Sandhagen next wants to fight for the bantamweight title. Current champion Petr Yan will be fighting against top contender Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 with the belt on the line. Petr Yan commented earlier that he was willing to defend against T.J. Dillashaw next, who is returning after a two-year suspension owing to a positive PED test.

But Cory Sandhagen is having none of that. In the post-fight interview, he was asked whether he believes he should get the title shot next.

"I am a different monster than I was before I fought Aljamain Sterling. He taught me some lessons. I know Yan has been talking about fighting T.J. after that fight, that's if he even wins that fight. That's garbage to me. Fight me! I am the toppest guy next to Aljamain. And if Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap, and he's gonna get that nap. The winner of those two is going to get knocked out by me in July," Cory Sandhagen said.