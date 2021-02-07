UFC president Dana White reacts to Cory Sandhagen's stunning KO of Frankie Edgar

Dana White has reacted to Cory Sandhagen knocking out Frankie Edgar in a spectacular fashion. 'The Sandman' connected a brutal flying knee to Edgar's chin that left the 39-year-old unconscious.

Watching Edgar burst forward constantly, Sandhagen - who had a significant height advantage over his opponent - waded in to land a flying knee that sent the former lightweight champion to the canvas.

Taking to his social media, Dana White reacted to Sandhagen's knock out.

Sandhagen's knockout of Edgar also earned him the Performance of the Night bonus. The Sandman will return home with a $50,000 bonus.

"I’m a different monster than before I fought Aljamain Sterling. He taught me some lessons. I know (Petr) Yan has been talking about fighting TJ (Dillashaw) after that fight and that’s if he even wins that fight. That’s garbage to me," said Sandhagen at the post-fight press interview."

What's next for Cory Sandhagen?

Cory Sandhagen only required 28 seconds to put away a formidable opponent in Frankie Edgar. Although Edgar is past his prime, the 39-year-old veteran still possesses enough danger to upset some of the top contenders in the bantamweight division.

With a big win over Edgar, Cory Sandhagen is now hoping for his first title shot in the 135-pound division. He fought Marlon Moraes in October last year and defeated him via a fantastic spinning wheel kick. Two consecutive wins over top contenders can possibly result in a title shot for Sandhagen.

The current bantamweight champion, Petr Yan, is set to defend his belt against Aljamain Sterling at UC 259 on March 6. The Russian claimed the championship last year after defeating Jose Aldo in the fifth round. Yan is also on a 10-fight win streak.