What is Rodolfo Vieira's nickname?

Rodolfo Vieira's nickname is "The Black Belt Hunter." The Brazilian earned the title after beating Braulio Estima while being a brown-belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Estima was a two-time world champion with a black belt at the time of his loss to Vieira.

Vieira is a legend in BJJ, winning the world championship five times and the world cup seven times. The 32-year-old has now transitioned into MMA and won his UFC debut against Oskar Piechota via submission.

The Brazilian then beat Saparbeg Safarov via submission, but suffered his first loss in the organization when facing Anthony Hernandez at UFC 258.

Hernandez managed to submit Rodolfo Vieira with an arm-in guillotine choke in the second round of their fight.

It took just five months for the Brazilian to return to the octagon, but this time, the 32-year-old walked away victorious after beating Dustin Stoltzfus by submission.

The Brazilian's next UFC contest will see him face-off against Chris Curtis this weekend. The fight is scheduled to be the first bout on the main card. Curtis is currently undefeated in the UFC after beating Brendan Allen and Phil Hawes since joining the organization in 2021.

Vieira's opponent is also on a seven-fight win streak. However, most of those victories are from organizations outside of the UFC. Nevertheless, both fighters are coming into this bout off of a win, meaning they'll be expecting to continue their good run of form this weekend, something only one man can do.

How many Brazilian jiu-jitsu medals has Rodolfo Vieira won?

Rodolfa Vieira has won 20 major Brazilian jiu-jitsu medals, with seven of these coming at the world jiu-jitsu championship. The 32-year-old has won five world jiu-jitsu championship gold medals and two silver medals.

Vieira also has a fantastic medal-haul from the Abu Dhabi World Professional jiu-jitsu Championship, or the jiu-jitsu World Cup, as it's commonly referred to as. The Brazilian has seven World Cup gold medals and, once again, two silver medals.

In 2012, Vieira won two European Championship gold medals in both the under 94kg class and also the absolute division. This was off the back of winning another two gold medals in 2011 at the Pan American Championship.

The Brazilian technically has 21 medals in total after winning gold at the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship. However, this is classed as a grappling tournament, not jiu-jitsu.

