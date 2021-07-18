"Dirty" - Chael Sonnen posts suggestive cryptic message after Rodolfo Vieira's win at UFC Vegas 31

'The American Gangster' Chael Sonnen was quick to tweet after Rodolfo Vieira's win over Dustin Stoltzfus at UFC Vegas 31. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace won the fight via an impressive rear-naked choke that he locked in on a standing Stoltzfus. Chael Sonnen tweeted immediately after the fight with a single word to suggest his thoughts on the Brazilian's performance. The tweet simply read:

"Dirty"

Dirty — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 18, 2021

While this is only an assumption, it appears Chael Sonnen is perhaps implying that Rodolfo Vieira is on steroids or performance-enhancing drugs. It wouldn't be surprising if this is indeed what Sonnen was implying, given his history of animosity with Brazil and Brazilians.

That said, there is no proof to back up Sonnen's apparent claim of Viera being on performance enhancers or steroids. Both Vieira and Stoltzfus seem to have cleared their USADA tests so far. If there are any irregularities with their pre-fight test results, it will be known only after a couple of days.

Rodolfo Vieira finishes Dustin Stoltzfus in impressive style at UFC Vegas 31

The Brazilian and the American met in the second fight on the main card of UFC Vegas 31. It was a difficult task to follow up the impressive barnburner between Billy Quarantillo and Gabriel Benitez. However, the two middleweights put on a show.

After an unsuspecting start from both men trying to land jabs and strikes, the fight finally reached the canvas. In a brilliant display of high-level jiu-jitsu, Rodolfo Vieira took his opponent's back in what seemed like a split second. With Dustin Stoltzfus still on his feet, Vieira sunk in a deep rear-naked choke. Almost immediately, the American felt the pressure and fell to the ground. As soon as he hit the canvas, he tapped, awarding Rodolfo Vieira the victory.

Watch an octagon-side video of the sequence below:

Beautiful way to get the RNC by Rodolfo Vieira #UFCVegas31pic.twitter.com/yFjH8PICk7 — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 18, 2021

Chael Sonnen's history with Brazilians

Chael Sonnen is perhaps the first man in UFC history to truly embrace the heel personality and unleash new levels of trash talk. 'The American Gangster' gained notoriety for getting into his opponents' heads with novel insults and creative verbal assaults.

From his callout to Anderson Silva to his altercation with Wanderlei Silva on The Ultimate Fighter, Chael Sonnen has a long history with Brazilians. In fact, there was a time when fans were worried for his safety when he was in Brazil. Not surprising, given the things he said about Brazil and its athletes.

Chael Sonnen about the Nogueira brothers and Brazil. pic.twitter.com/7opFuO6atU — Crack Hardly (@CrackHardly) January 3, 2020

