Dustin Poirier, Belal Muhammad and other UFC fighters react to the absolute war between Gabriel Benitez and Billy Quarantillo

Featherweights Billy Quarantillo (16-3-0) and Gabriel Benitez (22-9-0) delivered an absolute banger at UFC Vegas 31.

The two gladiators engaged in a back-and-forth battle until Quarantillo stopped Benitez with punches and elbows from his back in the third round.

BILLY QUARANTILLO SINKS IT! 🏀@BillyQMMA gets the finish with strikes from the BACK. How often do you see that?! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/Lsxfy161w2 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 18, 2021

The main card opener set the Twitterverse abuzz with praise for both fighters. #1-ranked lightweight Dustin Poirier lauded the scrap with the following tweet:

What a scrap! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) July 18, 2021

Surging lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney, who broke the record for the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history at UFC 263, was all praise for Quarantillo following UFC Vegas 31.

Billy Quarantillo is a savage #UFCVegas31 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 18, 2021

#9-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad also took to Twitter to commend the valiant effort put in by the two warriors:

This is a war now — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 18, 2021

Niko 'The Hybrid' Price alluded to Billy Quarantillo's post-fight interview with the following tweet:

Tatiana Suarez believes both fighters did enough to earn the Fight of the Night bonus:

Beautiful job by Billy Q. Benitez is so tough! Man oh man that was fun to watch! #UFCVegas31 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) July 18, 2021

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling was rooting for Billy Quarantillo tonight. 'Funk Master' took to Twitter to laud Quarantillo's mental fortitude, which was on full display throughout the bout tonight.

Despite getting dropped with a heavy combination from 'Moggly', Quarantillo kept his wits about him and rallied with a takedown and a final-round finish.

.Cornering fighters tonight in NJ from the team, but @BillyQMMA is pretty much on the team too! Damn! What a fight and what a way to push and get the finish!#UFCVegas31 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 18, 2021

Billy Quarantillo battered Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 31

The fight began with both fighters trading heavy kicks. Quarantillo initiated the striking exchange and rocked Benitez. He followed up with punches and took Benitez's back with three minutes remaining in the round. Quarantillo spent the remainder of the round hitting 'Moggly' with strikes from the back.

Quarantillo used his elbows to bloody up Benitez in the second round as well. The round ended with Quarantillo landing heavy haymakers on a battered Benitez, whose left eye was nearly closed.

Gabriel Benitez dropped Billy Quarantillo with a heavy shot in the third round, but to no avail. Quarantillo scrambled up and took Benitez's back. He followed with an onslaught of strikes until referee Mark Smith waved the fight off.

BILLY Q 😤



👊 Puts the finishing touches on an incredible performance! #UFCVegas31 pic.twitter.com/1dOIB7u49I — UFC (@ufc) July 18, 2021

The judges scored all three rounds 10-9 in favor of Billy Quarantillo.

Edited by Harvey Leonard