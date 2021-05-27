'I can't let you get too close' - When the Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva feud reached boiling point

No one can refute that Wanderlei Silva had a genuine dislike for his rival Chael Sonnen when the two coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3. Interestingly, both fighters shared a cordial relationship earlier, which was ruined after Sonnen's questionable remarks about Brazil in the lead-up to the Anderson Silva fight in 2010.

Wanderlei Silva has been known to treat his opponents respectfully since his days with Pride. . But 'The Axe Murderer' left no stone unturned in making his hatred for Sonnen apparent on TUF. The rivalry between the veteran fighters reached boiling point during one heated interaction. Intent on fighting Sonnen at that very moment, Silva momentarily put his hands on his rival's shoulders. Sonnen's reaction started a brawl immediately after he said:

"I can't let you get too close."

The UFC's iconic reality show The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) has paved the way for some of the greatest fighters to enter the promotion. Robert Whittaker, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas are all TUF products.

But the show has also acted as a brewing ground for some of the most heated rivalries in UFC history. Cody Garbrandt, Ronda Rousey, Quinton Jackson, and Conor McGregor have all had their fair share of violent action on the show.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva fought each other in Bellator

Fighters coaching on opposite sides on The Ultimate Fighter usually fight each other after the season concludes. In fact, the show has played a crucial role in promoting some of the biggest fights in UFC history.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva were scheduled to fight each other on three separate occasions, but the bout never happened due to pull-outs from both sides. A failed drug test forced Chael Sonnen into retirement shortly after. Wanderlei Silva's refusal to follow anti-doping protocol resulted in his release from the UFC contract. The Nevada State Athletic Commission also imposed a three-year ban on Wanderlei Silva, which prevented him from fighting in the state.

Both fighters later signed with Bellator MMA and were booked to settle the beef in their comeback fight. Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva headlined the Bellator 180 fight card, also known as Bellator NYC, on June 24, 2017. Silva dropped Sonnen in the first round, but Sonnen won the three-round contest by controlling the Brazilian on the mat for most of the fight.