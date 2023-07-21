"What rule did she break?" - Adult star Kendra Lust comes out in support of Daniella Hemsley for flashing crowd after win at KingPyn boxing

Adult film star Kendra Lust has defended KingPyn's Daniella Hemsley after she faced heavy backlash for flashing the crowd.

Hemsley competed at the KingPyn Boxing event on July 15, which took place at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 22-year-old won her semi-final bout but controversially made headlines due to her celebration.

Hemsley, who is an OnlyF*ns star-turned-boxer, flashed the crowd in excitement on the live broadcast. She then faced criticism from fans, with many finding her actions innapropriate due to children watching the livestream.

Kendra Lust, who is an MMA superfan, took to Twitter to defend Daniella Hemsley. Lust was confused by the backlash and stated she didnt understand what rules the boxer actually broke. She tweeted:

"So what rule did she break?"

Tai Emery, another OnlyF*ns star who is signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), also defended the 22-year-old. Emery highlighted that Hemsley was given permission by the promotion to celebrate the way she did, meaning any of the backlash should be directed towards KingPyn.

"Funny thing is, @DanniHemsley was cleared to do it. Before they spin it around. Which is what happened to me on my second fight as I didn't want to pull my top down but was told to for @OnlyFans to which I never saw any of that money or where it went."

Daniella Hemsley breaks silence on her rumored 'ban' from KingPyn

Following the controversy surrounding Danielle Hemsley, KingPyn boxing released a statement. They apologized for Hemsley's actions as well as stating that she would no longer be appearing at the boxing finals she had qualified for.

The statement led to much fan speculation about the 22-year-old's status in the promotion, with many believing she had been suspended. The OnlyF*ns star has since broken her silence on the situation and revealed she is the one who infact opted to take some time away from the sport.

Updating her fans on her Instagram story, Daniella Hemsley wrote:

"I just want to personally address the current media speculation. I am NOT banned from KingPyn, I have made a choice to step down from the finals fight to take some time away from heavy training camps, recover some injuries and work on my businesses. This is only the beginning of my boxing journey and I plan to be back and fighting again in Autumn/Winter. I adore all my fans and thank you for all of the support and love! I see you all xx"

