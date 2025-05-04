What is Ryan Hall's trademark technique that Cory Sandhagen used to beat Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines?

Ryan Hall has long been viewed as one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) minds in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA). Hall has operated as Cory Sandhagen's BJJ coach for many years, with the pair having begun training together in 2020. During Sandhagen's recent victory over Deiveson Figueiredo, he employed a position that was largely influenced by Hall, known as the 50/50 position.
The 50/50 position, or 50/50 guard as it's otherwise known, occurs when one opponent has wrapped their legs around their opponent's leg. The position creates a leg entanglement, most frequently during leg-lock battles between fighters. With Hall specializing in leg submissions, he became an innovator of variations of the 50/50 position.
During Sandhagen's bout against Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines, the pair were engaged in a battle of leg-locks, when 'The Sandman' entered the 50/50 position. As the American sat up, he was able to place torque on his opponent's leg which put the knee joint under immense pressure.
It resulted in an injury for 'God of War', who began tapping as Sandhagen began throwing heavy ground-and-pound strikes.
Check out Cory Sandhagen's finishing sequence against Deiveson Figueiredo below:
During Sandhagen's post-fight interview, he was swift to point out that Figueiredo's injury was not a fluke. He cited that the same scenario happened during his fight with T.J. Dillashaw at UFC Vegas 32, where he was able to snap a ligament in Dillashaw's knee:
"Nah, it wasn't a shame [the way it ended]. If you don't know how to play 50/50, your knee gets popped. It happened to T.J., it happened to Figgy. If you just don't know how to play that position, you lose. I'm just better there."
Catch Sandhagen's post-fight comments below(0:20):
Sandhagen was also seen in the octagon with Hall, who served as his cornerman against the former flyweight champion.
Click here to watch Ryan Hall demonstrate an inside-roll from the 50/50 guard.