"What's your address?"- Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson hilariously shuts down fan advances on daughter in birthday post 

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's heartwarming post on his daughter Naname Nakia's birthday has invited some hilarious fan reactions, and the former UFC light heavyweight champion made sure to match the energy with some befitting replies.

The past weekend, Jackson posted a picture of his daughter on Instagram while penning a heartwarming note on her birthday:

"Happy birthday to my daughter, Princess Nanami, daddy loves youuuu! I know you think you're my favorite child, and you're never wrong, so I won't correct you. [h/t Instagram]"

Suffice it to say the birthday post riled up Jackson's fans, who then proceeded to dive into his comments section with witty questions and suggestions. However, 'Rampage' had worthwhile answers locked and loaded.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@datbruddastarvin wrote:

"Mr. 'Rampage,' may I have your daughter's hand in marriage?"

In a hilarious response, the former UFC star wrote:

"Yeah, what's your address?!'

@chrisallen84 wrote:

Her mom must be good-looking because dad...?

Jackson replied saying:

"She ugly too!"

Famed stunt coordinator Arnold Chon wrote:

"Happy Birthday to your daughter, Page. Let me know if you need me to run up on someone trying to [get] her digits. Uncle Arnold, Ready!!"

'Rampage' Jackson wrote:

"Thanks bro, just ran into your boy Bokeem in Japan."

Renowned stand-up comic Russell Peters wrote:

"I'm uncomfortable with this... I mean, Happy Birthday."

The MMA star replied with a poker face emoji.

@jamesypoo510 enquired:

"Soooo is she 18."

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson quickly shot down the fan's advances, saying:

"Look at you! She can be 23, and it wouldn't matter."

@jeremiah.peffer had this to say:

"Not saying a word Mr. 'Rampage'."

Jackson replied:

"Smart guy."

Screenshots courtesy @rampage4real on Instagram

Is Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son an MMA fighter?

It is a tough act for one to try and match up the legacy of one's predecessors in a sport they dominated for years, but that's precisely what Raja Jackson is trying to do.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja is a professional MMA fighter with a record of 1-1. Starting his MMA journey in 2021, the 23-year-old racked up a spotless amateur record of 3-0 before turning pro earlier this year.

In his first professional outing, Jackson claimed a first-round TKO win against Hastings McMillan at United Fight League 2 in Tennessee. Unfortunately for the youngster, his winning ways did not last, and he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Steve Collins in August.

Watch Raja Jackson vs. Hastings McMillan below: