Watch: Sparring video reveals Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja is following in his father's footsteps

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has had a great career in MMA. He has competed for various major promotions across the globe. While 'Rampage' might be at a crossroads right now in regards to his career, his son Raja seems ready to start a new legacy.

In a recent Instagram video, 'Rampage' posted footage of a sparring session where his son Raja can be seen easing into the boxing gloves. Proud to see his son in the ring, Jackson wrote in the caption:

"My son @rampagejr.da_clone had his 1st smoker (boxing) he showed a lot of heart. #prouddad"

Quinton Jackson first rose to prominence due to a splendid run in Pride during which he defeated Chuck Liddell in the semi-final of the 2003 Pride middleweight tournament at Pride Final Conflict.

'Rampage' made an impressive UFC debut with a second-round KO of Marvin Eastman at UFC 67, which immediately earned him a title shot. In a landmark event, Jackson dethroned Chuck Liddell to become the UFC light heavyweight champion at UFC 71.

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson could be at the end of his career

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson moved to Bellator in 2013 and won the Season 10 light heavyweight tournament over Muhammed Lawal. In a wild turn of events, he returned to the UFC to take on Fabio Maldonado in 2015, but Bellator successfully got him back shortly thereafter once his contract dispute was settled.

During his second stint with Bellator, 'Rampage' failed to do anything noteworthy apart from his fourth bout against Wanderlei Silva, which he won via TKO. 'Rampage' completed his Bellator contract in December 2020 with an ugly first-round knockout loss to Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 237, for which the former UFC light heavyweight champion weighed in at a career-high 265 pounds.

Regarding the future of 'Rampage' in MMA, Bellator CEO Scott Coker told MMA Junkie:

“‘Rampage,’ I think he’s got to figure out what weight class he wants to fight at. That’s really what it comes down to. We fulfilled our obligation with him and we’re still talking to his manager. We have a good relationship with him and Tiki (Ghosn), and it’s just going to be like: Does he really want to do this? Does he really want to go out there and throw down? Because there’s times in a fighters career where it’s like, ‘That’s it.’ They’ve done everything they can in the sport."