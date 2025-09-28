"What's going on?" - Charlie Sheen reveals how Joe Rogan reacted to Charlie Kirk being shot

Charlie Sheen recently opened up about Joe Rogan's reaction to hearing the news of the Charlie Kirk shooting incident.

Ad

Kirk was present at the campus of Utah Valley University on Sep. 10 to interact with students about various issues in the country as part of his 'The American Comeback Tour.' During his conversation with an individual, the conservative political activist was shot in the neck and was taken to a local hospital. However, he succumbed to injuries, causing a frenzy among netizens.

Earlier this week, Sheen made an appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast and discussed how he and Rogan reacted to the news of Kirk's demise while recording a JRE podcast episode at that time:

Ad

Trending

''So we are into this thing, right? And I had to go to the bathroom, really bad. So I said, ‘Hey man, can we take a break?’ He was like, ‘We’re close to wrapping up.’ I said, ‘ What if we do that, and come back for a couple of minutes?' And, his producer pauses, and then he says to Joe, ‘Don’t check your phone.' And Joe is like, ‘F*ck that, what’s going on.’ It was breaking news and everywhere. He says, ‘Tell me what happened?’ and he says, ‘Charlie Kirk has been shot. He’s clinging to life.’ So, we are trying to process that, and suddenly everything’s different. From one second to the next. And so, we go out into the lobby, and one of his security guards just said, ‘He just died.'''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''So we make it to the bathroom, and Joe says, ‘We need to go back on the air and talk about this.’ And I said, ‘Yes, we do.' And so, we did...It's just awful.''

Check out Charlie Sheen's comments below (1:02:07):

Ad

Joe Rogan discusses details about Charlie Kirk's death

In a recent conversation with comedian Andrew Santino on his podcast, Joe Rogan shared his opinion on the Charlie Kirk incident, in which officials arrested George Hodgson Zinn, who claimed to be the gunman.

The UFC commentator highlighted that Zinn was also spotted at various unfortunate incidents in the past:

''First of all, there was that one guy who is the decoy. All right. So, you got this guy who's an older guy, who starts yelling out, didn't he take his pants down? He took his pants down. This guy was at 9/11. He was at the Boston bombing... So somehow or another this guy has the state of mind that the moment someone gets shot, he yells out and says, 'I did it. I did it.' And takes his pants down or something like that. Then he gets arrested for child p**n right away.'' [0:18 of the episode]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More