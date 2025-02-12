"What's his record?" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach humbles Anshul Jubli after Indian MMA star claims he could finish the UFC legend in two rounds

Anshul Jubli's astonishing claim that he could not only beat, but finish the great Khabib Nurmagomedov within two rounds has backfired in a major way. Now, 'The Eagle's' head coach, Javier Mendez, has shared his thoughts on the Indian MMA star's jaw-dropping assertions.

Mendez touched on the topic on his own podcast and wasted no time in comparing Nurmagomedov to Jubli. More specifically, he compared his pupil's unbeaten 29-0 record to Jubli's recent struggles inside the octagon.

He said:

"Anshul, he's a good kid. I don't know why he's saying ridiculous things like that. Maybe he's just trying to get attention. He's in no position to talk like that. Brother, become a champion or be a number one contender. You wanna talk that kind of talk but, bro, you're... I mean, what's his record in the UFC? It's 1-2 or is it 2-2?"

Check out Javier Mendez dismissing Anshul Jubli's claims (17:15):

Jubli's claim about having the ability to best Nurmagomedov was widely ridiculed. 'The Eagle' is one of the greatest lightweights of all time. Not only does he possess the second-most title defenses in UFC lightweight history, his dominance has seen him retire undefeated, with wins over some of the biggest names to compete at 155 pounds.

His excellence inside the octagon has also put a spotlight on Dagestani MMA. Jubli, by contrast, has not yet made much of his UFC stint.

Anshul Jubli has struggled to make an impact

Anshul Jubli entered the promotion as a high-potential prospect, while also being one of the few fights to hail from India. He was 5-0 before landing an opportunity on season one, episode six of the Road to UFC event. On the night, he ended up securing a split-decision win to earn a UFC contract.

Fortunately, his promotional debut went about as well as it could have, with the Indian star scoring an impressive second-round TKO over Jeka Saragih. Thereafter, though, he struggled suffering two consecutive losses. He first lost to Mike Breeden, and more recently, was finished in just 19 seconds by Quillan Salkilld at UFC 312.

