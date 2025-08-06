What's the story behind Khamzat Chimaev's lip scar? Exploring how the UFC superstar got injured

The prominent scar on Khamzat Chimaev's upper lip is a distinguishing feature of his appearance. Chimaev was born and raised in the Chechen Republic, a region that has witnessed major conflicts over the years. As a result, many may be curious about the origin of his scar.Interestingly, it stems from an incident that is unrelated to his background or his professional fighting career.What's the story behind Khamzat Chimaev's lip scar?Khamzat Chimaev got his lip scar from a fall he suffered at his home at the tender age of two. In a past interview, Chimaev recounted the version of the incident he learned from his mother. He also revealed that he still experiences breathing difficulties from his right nostril:&quot;My mom told me this, but I don't remember myself. I was two years old and we had a big staircase in our house and I fell down on the concrete. I had a ripped lip; a couple of my teeth were knocked out and I also broke my nose. I still can't breathe from my right nostril.&quot; [H/t: sportsbible.com]Chimaev made these comments more than three years ago, and it's unclear whether he has sought surgical intervention on other treatments for the breathing issue since then.When Dricus du Plessis used Khamzat Chimaev's lip scar as a means to play mind gamesUFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis is known for his unconventional approach to trash-talking and an uncanny ability to get inside his opponents' heads. In December 2024, du Plessis took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with a shark on a beach. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fan tried to troll du Plessis, referring to an old video of his coach, Morne Visser, kissing him on the lips after a victory, and commenting:&quot;Don’t kiss [the shark] on the mouth.&quot;In response, du Plessis took a stinging jab at Chimaev, who was on the collision course with him for the UFC middleweight title:&quot;No way! That’s what Khamzat tried and look how that turned out.&quot;Dricus du Plessis' comment. [Screenshot courtesy: @dricusduplessis on Instagram]Du Plessis' comment did not go unnoticed as Chimaev clapped back at him with a brief post on X, writing:&quot;2 dead fish in one photo.&quot;Check out Chimaev's reply below (via @ChampRDS on X):