"What's wrong with all these small guys?" - Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov hilariously dismiss chaos at UFC 293 press conference

Heavyweight fighters Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov played the role of spectators during the chaotic UFC 293 press conference.

At one point, UFC flyweight Manel Kape got into a heated argument with his upcoming opponent Felipe dos Santos. As both 125-pounders were seemingly arguing in Portuguese, the heavyweights present on stage had difficulty understanding their statements.

This led to a humorous interaction between Tuivasa and Volkov. To diffuse the situation, the Australian picked up his microphone to greet 'Drago'.

"Hi Volkov! My man! How are you?"

Volkov responded to 'Bam Bam', saying he was having a difficult time understanding the back-and-forth between Mape and dos Santos.

"I don't understand like anything from all this happening."

Tuivasa then dismissed the whole thing by taking a jibe at the flyweights present on stage.

"What's wrong with all these small guys?"

You can watch the hilarious interaction between Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov from the 16:04 mark below:

Tai Tuivasa and Alexander Volkov will go toe-to-toe in the co-main event of UFC 293. The event is scheduled for September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia and will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Volkov will come into the fight with two back-to-back knockout victories against Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Romanov.

Tuivasa, on the other hand, has suffered two straight knockout losses against Ciryl Gane and Sergei Pavlovich.

So, it will be interesting to see whether 'Bam Bam' can turn things around or if Volkov will continue his winning run come fight night.

UFC 293 press conference: Tai Tuivasa tried to play mediator between Israel Adesanya and Manel Kape

One of the highlights of the UFC 293 press conference was a heated argument between Israel Adesanya and Manel Kape.

It all started when Mape started hurling insults at Adesanya's teammate Kai Kara-France, who was present in the audience. 'Starboy' then got up and threw a water bottle at the fellow flyweight in the audience.

This prompted 'The Last Stylebender' to step in and he got into a heated argument with Mape. Tai Tuivasa, who was sitting between the two individuals, tried to play mediator and calm the situation.

You can watch a clip of the incident below:

