"What a savage!" - Terence Crawford shocks fans with 'cold' warning to Jermell Charlo from the ring after knocking down Errol Spence Jr. twice

Terence Crawford put on a showing for the ages last weekend in his undisputed welterweight title clash against Errol Spence Jr. last weekend. Crawford absolutely ran through Spence en route to a ninth-round KO victory, becoming the first male boxer to win undisputed titles in two divisions in the four-belt era.

Spence, who had never suffered a knockdown or knockout going into his clash against 'Bud,' was dropped twice in the seventh round. Right after scoring the second knockdown, Terence Crawford iconically turned to undisputed light middleweight champ Jermell Charlo, who was sitting ringside, and said:

"You're next."

Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ @lthomasnews



He’s dropped Spence twice here (Spence had never been down before in his career). While the ref is tending to him, Crawford turns to the undisputed champ *at the next weight class up* & says “you’re next”.



Animal.



pic.twitter.com/u1pgpPrENc Can’t get over this clip of Crawford.He’s dropped Spence twice here (Spence had never been down before in his career). While the ref is tending to him, Crawford turns to the undisputed champ *at the next weight class up* & says “you’re next”.Animal.

Crawford's cold warning to Charlo mid-fight left fans in awe, inviting some incredible reactions on Twitter. @liljeancarlos wrote:

"I tweeted that this was an all time moment bc of the circumstances. Destroying a fellow top 5 P4P great & right after knocking him down for the 3rd time, he tells Mell Charlo, 'you’re going to be next.' Bud the coldest meanest boxer who was living his dream in his biggest night."

Check out more reactions below:

Image courtesy: @lthomasnews on Twitter

Terence Crawford's trainer talks about a potential clash against Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford became the undisputed welterweight champion of the world with his win over Errol Spence Jr last Saturday. Judging by the manner in which it was done, 'Bud' really doesn't have many options left at 147 lbs.

Even Crawford's trainer Brian McIntyre confirmed that the champ is now targeting a move to light-middleweight to challenge Jermell Charlo, who is currently set for a move up to fight Canelo. McIntyre told FightHype:

“There’s more still in the toolbox because of the simple fact that that dude was basic. Let’s go up to ‘54, knock off Charlo, see what Charlo got. If he can go up to ‘54 and knock off Charlo, Charlo a little stronger — you see how Bud was twisting that moth**f**ker (Spence) around. Strong. Catching them punches and delivering like a motherfucker. I need somebody to bring the best ‘Bud’ Crawford out of him.”

Asked if Charlo can potentially bring out Terence Crawford's best, McIntyre replied:

“He probably can. He probably can for two reasons: 1) he’s been at ‘54 all of his career; and 2) he’s mad. So it’s just real simple. Stay calm, stay cool, stay collected, and let’s pick this b**ch apart together.”

Catch McIntyre's comments below: