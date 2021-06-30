What is Sean O'Malley's weight class?

Rising star 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley competes in the UFC bantamweight division. Known for his high-octane striking and colorful personality, O'Malley has emerged as one of the octagon's most popular stars despite his status as an unranked fighter.

Sean O'Malley earned a UFC contract after defeating Alfred Khashakyan in episode two of the inaugural season of Dana White's Contender Series. He made his octagon debut in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter: A New Contender, defeating Terrion Ware via unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old saw his unbeaten streak come to an end at the hands of Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 252. In a bizarre turn of events, O'Malley's right leg stopped functioning after his opponent landed a low kick that damaged his peroneal nerve, leading to the bout's stoppage.

Despite what his record says, however, O'Malley insists he's still undefeated. The Phoenix native claimed he would've had his hand raised that night had he not injured his leg. He went as far as selling hoodies and shirts that said "undefeated," doubling down on his take.

The rising star returned to the win column with a highlight reel-worthy knockout win over Thomas Almeida at UFC 260. He is now 13-1 as a professional and is expected to make his seventh octagon appearance on the July 10 pay-per-view.

Opponents line up for Sean O'Malley

With Louis Smolka pulling out of UFC 264, Sean O'Malley is in need of a new dance partner. It appears, though, that he will not have much trouble finding a short-notice replacement as several UFC fighters have already volunteered to take O'Malley on.

Among the notable names who threw their hats in contention to fight O'Malley are bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili, former flyweight title challenger Tim Elliott, bantamweight contender Ricky Simon and former UFC flyweight contender Ray Borg.

A fighter in high demand, O’Malley has yet to accept any of the call-outs directed at him. The only issue he addressed was the news of Smolka's withdrawal from their scheduled bantamweight showdown.

