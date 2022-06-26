What is Shayilan Nuerdanbieke's UFC record?

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke holds a record of 2-1 in the UFC. The 28-year-old Chinese featherweight is currently on a two-fight win streak.

Nuerdanbieke debuted for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in May 2021, on the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 27 against Joshua Culibao.

After opening as a +195 underdog, Nuerdanbieke lost via unanimous decision. Since the defeat to Calibao, he has registered two back-to-back victories against Sean Soriano and T.J. Brown.

Nuerdanbieke has previously competed in the Chinese MMA Super League, as well as regional promotions like WLF W.A.R.S and JCK Bounty Challenge Series. During his time outside the UFC, he picked up 18 KO/TKO and 10 submission victories.

Nuerdanbieke competed in both welterweight and lightweight before finding a home in featherweight. His overall record currently stands at 38-10.

T.J. Brown vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke at UFC Vegas 57

Both Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and T.J. Brown were looking to extend their win streaks at UFC Vegas 57. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, Nuerdanbieke exited the octagon with a unanimous decision win.

They were evenly matched in the first two rounds. In the final round, Nuerdanbieke took Brown down early and maintained top control to earn a decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of the Chinese featherweight contender.

Apart from Nuerdanbieke, the UFC has quite a few Chinese fighters on its roster. Zhang Weili, a former strawweight champion, is the most notable chinese fighter in the UFC. She will likely take on Carla Ezparza, the reigning 115-pound queen, later this year.

Strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan has emerged as an intriguing prospect in recent years. Her record stands at 15-3 and she currently occupies the No.5 spot in the rankings.

Bantamweight standout Song Yadong has also been making waves in the UFC since signing with the promotion. The 24-year-old currently occupies the No.9 spot in the 135-pound rankings and will be taking on the toughest test of his career when he locks horns with top contender Cory Sandhagen in September.

