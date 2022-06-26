UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot was an exciting event full of interesting matchups from start to finish. The card was headlined by a lightweight scrap between rising contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

The co-main event featured a welterweight clash between undefeated contender Shavkat Rakhmonov and UFC veteran Neil Magny.

Shavkat Rakhmonov, Thiago Moises and Josh Parisian took home the 'Performance of the Night' bonus for their spectacular finishes at UFC Vegas 57. They each received an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot was declared the 'Fight of the Night' as the two fighters gave it their all inside the octagon for 25 minutes. They were also rewarded with an additional cheque of $50,000 each.

UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot ended with 'Gamer' getting his hand raised

UFC Vegas 57 saw an exciting main event with lightweight contenders Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot. The two lightweights engaged in a high-level back-and-forth battle for 25 minutes. In the end, it was 'Gamer' who took home the win in a razor-close fight, extending his winning streak to four and snapping Tsarukyan's five-fight streak in the process.

In the co-main event, undefeated prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov went toe-to-toe against Neil Magny in a welterweight contest. 'Nomad' sent a strong statement to UFC's welterweight division by finishing Magny in the second round.

A heavyweight showdown between Josh Parisian and Alan Baudot also took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. After facing adversity in the first round, Parisian turned things around and finished Baudot via TKO in the second round.

Christos Giagos and Thiago Moises locked horns in a lightweight bout on June 25. Moises made quick work of his opponent and submitted him with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Umar Nurmagomedov and Mate Maness faced off in a third-round bantamweight bout. Nurmagomedov dominated his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a one-sided unanimous decision win. The three judges scored the contest 30-27, 30-26 and 30-25 in favor of the Russian.

The main card for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot opened with a middleweight clash between Rodolfo Vieira and Chris Curtis. The fight went the 15-minute distance and ended with Curtis getting his hand raised via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 for 'The Action Man'.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far