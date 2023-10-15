What is Sodiq Yusuff's trainer Lloyd Irvin accused of? The story behind the scandal surrounding the BJJ coach

UFC featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff, who trains with seasoned MMA coach Loyd Irvin, succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against Edson Barboza at UFC Vegas 81.

Although Yusuff initially dominated the fight and came close to securing a first-round finish, he notably faded in the later rounds, allowing Barboza to change the course of the bout. Sodiq Yusuff trains with Team Lloyd Irvin, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts organization operating in the Mid-Atlantic states of the U.S.

Expand Tweet

Lloyd Irvin has also faced some grave accusations in the past, particularly in the aftermath of rape charges filed against two of his students following a New Year's Eve incident involving a female student. These students, Matthew Maldonado and Nicholas Schultz, were ultimately acquitted.

However, Irvin's past involvement in a 1989 gang rape case resurfaced, wherein he was acquitted but admitted to wanting to participate in what he believed was consensual sex, while others involved were found guilty.

Subsequently, the story took several twists and turns, leading to Irvin losing most of his top students. He also faced allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior, revelations of charges against other members of his team, significant tax liens, and more.

Journalist Jake Rossen delved into the Irvin situation in the past, culminating in an article titled 'The Cult of Lloyd Irvin', published on the Miami New Times website. The article gave disturbing details, including a sense of sexual entitlement displayed by Irvin and male team members.

Women, both enrolled and otherwise, were subjected to advances from Irvin, and athletes would bring dates to the fighter house where drugs were allegedly consumed. Rossen's piece also highlighted the sexual assault charges against one of Irvin's promising pupils, De’Alonzio "DJ" Jackson, who was accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl in 2008.

When Dominick Cruz and Brandon Vera parted ways with Lloyd Irvin amid controversy

Dominick Cruz and Brandon Vera reportedly cut their ties with martial arts instructor Lloyd Irvin Jr., following a series of controversies linked to Irvin's team. The case gained notoriety after two of his male students faced rape charges in connection with a New Year's Eve incident involving a female team member. Irvin's involvement in a 1989 gang rape case further exacerbated the situation, despite his acquittal.

Reports emerged of a cult-like atmosphere within the team, allegations of improper sexual behavior, tax liens amounting to $1.5 million, and controversial marketing tactics. Irvin's decision to purchase domain names like LloydIrvinRape.com and host rape-prevention seminars was widely criticized and considered cynical.

A notable former student, Ryan Hall, published an open letter criticizing the prevailing environment within Irvin's team, decrying the influence of incentivized testimonials in marketing. Irvin eventually replied through an open letter on GracieMag.com, admitting the poor timing of his website purchase and expressing his concern for the well-being of a recovering teammate.

Despite his defense, Irvin allegedly funded the legal representation of his students Matthew Maldonado and Nick Schultz, instructing his team members to keep this financial support confidential.

Expand Tweet