What song did Kamaru Usman walkout to at UFC 258?

Kamaru Usman walked out to 'No Games' song by Rick Ross at UFC 258.

The Nigerian-born fighter defeated his former teammate Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC's second pay-per-view of the year. Usman survived an early scare after Burns had him hurt with an overhand right, but the 33-year-old turned the tide with his clinical striking.

Usman, who usually uses songs by Nigerian music artists during his walkouts, picked Rick Ross' track for his UFC 258 walkout. 'No Games' was released in 2013, which also features famous rapper 'Future.'

Kamaru Usman walked out to Burna Boy's 'Anybody' song for his fight against Colby Covington at UFC 245. He used the same song when he shared the Octagon with Jorge Masvidal last year at UFC 251. Burna Boy is a 29-year-old Nigerian rapper, dancer, and songwriter.

Kamaru Usman wants to give Jorge Masvidal his rematch

After defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman called out Jorge Masvidal during his post-fight interview.

Gamebred took his last fight against Usman on a short six-day notice. Kamaru Usman stated that the only reason Masvidal took the fight on such short notice was because he could use that as a "built in" excuse if he lost.

"We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus. He is thinking he is Jesus. We tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight, but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight (at UFC 251) is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse," said Usman.

Shortly after the callout, Masvidal's manager, Malki Kawa, took to Twitter to express his interest in making both welterweights the coaches for the new Ultimate Fighter season.

Let’s do It. TUF. Masvidal vs usman. We accept. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

UFC president Dana White later cleared the air by stating that no such decision regarding The Ultimate Fighter had been made. However, if Usman and Masvidal are interested in fighting each other once again, the UFC will try to make that happen.

Usman fought Masvidal at UFC 251 and defeated him comfortably via unanimous decision. Gamebred recently said that he would have been able to beat Kamaru Usman if he had a full training camp in preparation for the bout.