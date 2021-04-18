What is the start time for the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight?

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul will face former UFC competitor Ben Askren in an exhibition boxing match in the main event of the Triller Fight Club event tonight. The fight is set to occur at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, and fans couldn't be any more excited.

Jake Paul has just two professional bouts under his belt but will be facing a debutant in the world of boxing - Ben Askren. However, Paul's previous fights were against personalities who didn't belong to the world of combat sports.

Ben Askren isn't just a fighter but a former Olympian and former welterweight champion at ONE Championship. He also boasts an impressive 19-2 professional MMA record.

Paul has two impressive knockout victories in his first two fights inside the boxing ring. He first beat AnEsonGib, a fellow YouTube star, before brutally knocking out former NBA ace Nate Robinson in November 2020. Askren, on the other hand, isn't known for his striking skills inside the cage. On the contrary, he is widely regarded as one of the worst strikers in MMA.

The pay-per-view has generated a lot of hype because fans want to see how Jake Paul performs against an actual fighter. The fight has also developed a lot of interest in the MMA community because of Paul's notorious callouts and insults directed towards MMA fighters in the past.

What time does Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren start?

In the United States, the main card for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event is scheduled to start at approximately 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 17.

Where can you watch Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren?

In the United States, the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view can be purchased for $49.99. The event can be ordered through FITE.TV, Triller Fight Club, or a cable or satellite TV provider.

Check out the complete fight card for the event below:

Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren (Cruiserweight)

Regis Prograis vs. Ivan Redkach (Junior Welterweight)

Steve Cunningham vs. Frank Mir (Heavyweight)

Joe Fournier vs. Reykon (Light Heavyweight)