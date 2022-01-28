What is the start time of Eagle FC 44?

Eagle FC is set to make its debut in the US with Eagle FC 44: Spong vs. Kharitonov. For audiences in the US, the prelims will begin at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. For those in the United Kingdom, it will start at 11 PM GMT. For Indian spectators, the show will be available on Saturday at 4:30 AM IST.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion will host the event at the FLX Arena in Miami, Florida. The event will be available to stream live on the FLX streaming app.

Interestingly, the fledgling promotion is set to introduce a new 165 lbs division. Meanwhile, the promotion's welterweight class will be 175 pounds starting this year.

The main event will feature Tyrone Spong taking on Sergei Kharitonov in a heavyweight clash.

Tyrone Spong currently has two MMA fights on his record, dating back to 2012 and 2013. Spong scored a first-round KO over Travis Bartlett in his debut and followed it up with a decision victory over Angel DeAnda.

His opponent Sergei Kharitonov holds a 31-8 professional record. The Russian has racked up wins over decorated UFC fighters such as Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Matt Mitrione and Roy Nelson.

The co-main event will feature UFC legend Rashad Evans taking on Gabriel Checco. Former UFC flyweight title challenger Ray Borg will also feature on the main card.

Sergei Kharitonov says he's fighting under Eagle FC while being signed to Bellator MMA

Sergei Kharitonov has revealed he was permitted by Bellator MMA to compete in Khabib's Eagle FC even though he is still under contract with Scott Coker's promotion.

Assisted by a translator, Kharitonov recently told Cageside Press:

"Currently, I’m a Bellator fighter. I’m a current Bellator fighter, but Bellator was gracious enough to let me fight with Eagle FC. They gave me permission right away... For now, I’m doing one fight here and I’m honored to be the main event for the Eagle FC debut here in America."

Sergei Kharitonov further asserted that he'll be gunning for a knockout victory against Tyrone Spong. The 40-year-old said:

"My main focus is, I’m considered to be someone who’ll always stand and fight. Tyrone is for sure someone who stands and fights. That’s what he prefers. My style of fighting, I go out every time to either knock the person out, or when trying to knock somebody out, I get myself knocked out. So this is the type of fight that all the fans should watch for. We’re just going to stand and bang. At least my plan is just stand. It’s going to be a great feather in my cap to have a knockout win against Tyrone Spong, so that’s my plan."

Watch Sergei Kharitonov's interview with Cageside Press below:

