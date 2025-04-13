What is the story behind the 'Fighting Nerds' glasses? Explaining why Jean Silva, Caio Borralho, and others sport the specs

Jean Silva submitted Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 with a ninja choke at 3:52 of Round 2, picking up another dominant win for his team, the Fighting Nerds.

Mitchell started strong, but Silva stayed composed, ending the first round with several submission threats. In the second round, Silva dropped Mitchell with a right hand, then pounced on the neck to seal the deal.

But what is the history behind Fighting Nerds, the team behind the glasses?

What is the story behind the 'Fighting Nerds' glasses?

Fighting Nerds, formerly Combat Club Sao Paulo, was founded in 2014 by Caio Borralho and Pablo Sucupira in Brazil. However, the name was more than just a marketing gimmick. Borralho was a math tutor, while Sucupira worked in a marketing firm before quitting because his ideas were “too wild.” They embraced the term “nerd” and built a team rooted in intelligence, fight analysis, and technical skills.

The signature taped glasses are lens-less plastic props worn proudly by fighters and cornermen. From Joe Rogan to Daniel Cormier, even commentators have played along, wearing the glasses after a Fighting Nerds representative wins a fight.

The gym grew quietly, drawing in high-level minds like Demian Maia’s grappling coach Wagner Mota and veteran Flavio Alvaro, who joined after seeing the team’s vision firsthand. Moreover, Fighting Nerds now runs English classes, public speaking workshops, and strategy sessions. In 2021, Borralho earned a UFC contract, opening the doors for other teammates to follow. Since then, rising challengers like Carlos Prates, Bruna Brasil, and Jean Silva have followed. The team won the Gym of the Year award at the World MMA Awards in 2024.

In 2025, Rufyy claimed that they would expand to the U.S. with a facility in New Hampshire.

Michal Oleksiejczuk joins Fighting Nerds for UFC 314

Michal Oleksiejczuk teamed up with former opponent Caio Borralho at Fighting Nerds ahead of UFC 314. The Polish middleweight, currently riding a three-fight skid, moved his camp to Sao Paulo in hopes of turning things around against Sedriques Dumas.

Borralho submitted Oleksiejczuk in 2023, but two years later, they’re training side by side at one of MMA’s fastest-rising gyms. That move seemingly paid off as Oleksiejczuk secured a TKO win over Dumas in the early preliminary card of UFC 314.

