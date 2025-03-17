Surging middleweight contender Caio Borralho makes feelings known on what makes the Fighting Nerds tick: "Good to have these guys around"

Caio Borralho recently opened up about his training and made his feelings known on what makes the Fighting Nerds so good. He highlighted an important character trait that has resulted in his continued development.

Borralho is a surging contender in the middleweight division who has inched closer to the title picture with each performance. The Brazilian is currently coming off his biggest win as he earned a unanimous decision over former title challenger Jared Cannonier.

Throughout his ascension up the rankings, Borralho's team has also gained plenty of attention and popularity for their collective performances and the strong bond among them.

During his recent appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Borralho shared his thoughts on his teammates' support and how he structured his training camps.

He mentioned that he has a close-knit group of teammates and noted that they have been by his side his entire career:

"You need to surround [yourself] with people that you trust and I've been with these guys since like, ten, eleven years ago. We started since my first professional fight, we started together. So it's good to have these guys around you, guys that you trust. The most important thing, I think, is because there is no ego in our team."

Check out Caio Borralho's comments below:

Caio Borralho discusses the Fighting Nerds' positive gym environment

Caio Borralho also discussed the Fighting Nerds' positive gym environment and the impact that has had on his UFC career.

During the aforementioned clip, Borralho mentioned that it is important to train with great teammates, but the supportive staff on hand outside of fighting are equally as important to the positive gym environment:

"There's a bunch of people that can work together and then can make it work. Everybody's like, they were all one, understand? So I think in our team, we have thousands of coaches, we have our two PT guys, we have our physicians, we have all that. And they all work together."

