What is Supratrochlear artery, the blood vessel visible in Gregory Rodrigues' nasty forehead cut?

Gregory Rodrigues suffered a nasty cut to the forehead early in the first round of his UFC Vegas 60 main card bout against Chidi Njokuani. The gruesome injury left a rather important artery exposed.

The Supratrochlear artery, which was visible after the cut, performs various intrinsic functions in the human body.

According to KEN HUB, some of the functions of the artery involve providing blood supply to the middle portion of the upper eyelid, the frontalis muscles responsible for moving the eyebrows and the forehead among other things.

The soft skin between the eyebrows, called glabella, where Gregory Rodrigues was left cut, is also an area where the Supratrochlear artery provides blood.

According to an article by Cureus, injuries to the Supratrochlear artery are known to cause minor issues such as local skin inflammation to more major ones like vision loss, brain strokes and skin necrosis.

The forehead cut happened when Rodrigues took a knee straight to the head from Njokuani while shooting for a takedown.

However, the Brazilian lived true to his ring name 'RoboCop' and fought through his injury to register one more in the win column. The 30-year-old won his UFC Vegas 60 bout against 'Chidi Bang Bang' with a second-round TKO.

Gregory Rodrigues speaks about how he fought through his injury to get the win at UFC Vegas 60

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 60, middleweight contender Gregory Rodrigues heaped praise on his corner for guiding him to victory in the wake of his horrifying forehead injury:

The fighter revealed that it was after following the instructions from his corner that he could get the fight back on track:

"I remember, I know I was dizzy. [It] was very hard... I was a little like, man, what happened then as the blood started [to] come down... I was kind of blind try[ing] to figure out what happened. But man, like I said, I want to say thank you for my corners bro. My trainers, those guys are amazing, they did an amazing job... they started talking with me and I was [like] no no, let me calm down and I started listening [to them saying] move the legs and stuff like that... And then I think, I need to start something. I need to start like throw my bombs."

The Brazilian is currently 13 and 4 as a professional. With the win against Chidi Njokuani, Gregory Rodrigues is now on a two-fight win streak.

