Who won the UFC fight last night (17th September 2022)?

Cory Sandhagen is back in the win column after a spectacular performance against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 60.

'Sandman' cut his opponent above the left eye with a slicing step-in elbow in round two. Blood came pouring down from Song's head as Sandhagen continued to snipe him with precise punches, elbows, and knees.

The elbow that would end up winning Cory Sandhagen the fight.

At the end of the fourth round, the cageside physician checked on the Chinese fighter's gash to assess the severity of his injury. Unfortunately, the cut had gotten worse, forcing the doctor to call for a stoppage. Sandhagen was declared the winner by technical knockout.

In the co-main event, Gregory Rodrigues overcame adversity to emerge victorious against Chidi Njoukuani. A perfectly timed knee from Njokuani rocked the Brazilian in the first round and opened up a nasty gash between his eyes.

Astoundingly, Rodrigues managed to survive the slugfest. Not only that, the 30-year-old mounted an impressive comeback in the second, snatching the win via TKO.

Andre Fili ended his winless drought with an impressive victory over Bill Algeo. After three hard-fought rounds, 'Touchy' was declared the victor by split decision.

In the middleweight division, prospect Joe Pyfer lived up to the hype in his UFC debut. The Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) alum scored a massive first-round knockout over Alen Amedovski.

Rodrigo Nascimento defeated Tanner Boser in a heavyweight clash. Meanwhile, Anthony Hernandez submitted Marc-Andre Barriault in the UFC Vegas 60 main card opener.

UFC Vegas 60 full card results

Main Card

Cory Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong via TKO (doctor stoppage, cut), 5:00 of round 4

Gregory Rodrigues defeated Chidi Njoukuani via TKO (strikes), 1:27 of round 2

Andre Fili defeated Bill Algeo via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Joe Pyfer defeated Alen Amedovski via KO (punches), 3:55 of round 1

Rodrigo Nascimento defeated Tanner Boser via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Anthony Hernandez defeated Marc-Andre Barriault via submission (arm-triangle choke), 1:53 of round 3

Preliminary Card

Damon Jackson defeated Pat Sabatini via TKO (punches), 1:09 of round 1

Trevin Giles defeated Louis Cosce via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Loma Lookboonmee defeated Denise Gomes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Trey Ogden defeated Daniel Zellhuber via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Gillian Robertson defeated Mariya Agapova via submission (rear naked choke), 2:19 of round 2

Javif Basharat defeated Tony Gravely via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Nikolas Motta defeated Cameron VanCamp via TKO (punches), 3:49 of round 1

