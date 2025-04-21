What tattoos does Anthony Smith sport? Meaning behind the UFC light heavyweight's body art

Anthony Smith is a veteran in the world of mixed martial arts with a career spanning from 2008. Smith is also one of the combat sport athletes who have multiple tattoos inked on their bodies.

Smith is prepared to make one final appearance in the promotion before hanging up his gloves for good. He faces emerging prospect Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City this weekend at T-Mobile Center.

What tattoos does Anthony Smith sport?

Anthony Smith has numerous tattoos on his body, including his surname 'Smith' on his back in bold letters. The second one is a goat skull engraved on his upper back under his surname. It represents strength, resilience, and a connection to nature's raw power.

Smith also has a dream catcher tattoo spanning most of his back. It represents protection from negative energy and terrible dreams, and serves as a reminder to be calm and focused.

In terms of the front, Smith has a mandala tattoo in the middle of his chest, which stands for harmony, balance, and the nature of life. He also has a lion etched on his chest, explaining his nickname, 'Lionheart'.

Smith expressed his love for his daughters, Avaya and Jean, adding their names on his upper chest. He got both his arms inked, along with a shoulder tattoo dedicated to his oldest daughter, Ariah. Additionally, the 36-year-old has numerous tattoos on his legs, most of which are on his left leg.

As for the MMA scene, Smith featured 23 times in UFC, securing a record of 13 wins and 10 losses. In his 10th octagon appearance, the American challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Smith is 2-3 in his last five octagon outings. In his recent MMA appearance at UFC 310 last year, Smith took on Dominick Reyes, but was knocked out in the second round. He will return for a final action inside the cage against Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City.

