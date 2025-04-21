  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • What tattoos does Anthony Smith sport? Meaning behind the UFC light heavyweight's body art

What tattoos does Anthony Smith sport? Meaning behind the UFC light heavyweight's body art

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Apr 21, 2025 06:58 GMT
Everything to know about Anthony Smith
Everything to know about Anthony Smith's tatoos. [Image courtesy: @lionheartasmith on Instagram]

Anthony Smith is a veteran in the world of mixed martial arts with a career spanning from 2008. Smith is also one of the combat sport athletes who have multiple tattoos inked on their bodies.

Ad

Smith is prepared to make one final appearance in the promotion before hanging up his gloves for good. He faces emerging prospect Zhang Mingyang in a light heavyweight contest in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City this weekend at T-Mobile Center.

What tattoos does Anthony Smith sport?

Anthony Smith has numerous tattoos on his body, including his surname 'Smith' on his back in bold letters. The second one is a goat skull engraved on his upper back under his surname. It represents strength, resilience, and a connection to nature's raw power.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Smith also has a dream catcher tattoo spanning most of his back. It represents protection from negative energy and terrible dreams, and serves as a reminder to be calm and focused.

Ad

In terms of the front, Smith has a mandala tattoo in the middle of his chest, which stands for harmony, balance, and the nature of life. He also has a lion etched on his chest, explaining his nickname, 'Lionheart'.

Smith expressed his love for his daughters, Avaya and Jean, adding their names on his upper chest. He got both his arms inked, along with a shoulder tattoo dedicated to his oldest daughter, Ariah. Additionally, the 36-year-old has numerous tattoos on his legs, most of which are on his left leg.

Ad
Ad

As for the MMA scene, Smith featured 23 times in UFC, securing a record of 13 wins and 10 losses. In his 10th octagon appearance, the American challenged Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title at UFC 235 and suffered a unanimous decision defeat.

Smith is 2-3 in his last five octagon outings. In his recent MMA appearance at UFC 310 last year, Smith took on Dominick Reyes, but was knocked out in the second round. He will return for a final action inside the cage against Zhang Mingyang at UFC Kansas City.

About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications