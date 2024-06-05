What is 'The Chiesa Curse'? Michael Chiesa shares mystifying facts about one commonality among many of his opponents 

Michael Chiesa recently opened up about 'The Chiesa Curse' which has taken on a life of its own among the MMA community. He noted that there are some mystifying facts about a commonality in terms of what happens to his opponents.

The 36-year-old has had a lengthy UFC career dating back to 2012, when he won season 15 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' as a 24-year-old lightweight prospect. Throughout his tenure with the promotion, he has competed and defeated several legends and former champions.

During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, 'The Maverick' explained the origins of the curse. Chiesa mentioned that he coined the term 'The Chiesa Curse' and noted that it was due to the results of fights featuring competitors that had defeated him in the bout prior. He said:

"Every fighter who's beat me has lost their next one. I figured it out when Belal [Muhammad] was fighting Vicente [Luque] cause Vicente's next fight was Belal and I worked the desk that night and I remember just kind of going through my notes and I'm like, 'Oh, Vicente is gonna lose this fight'. It's the curse. The Chiesa Curse, it's a real thing...Kevin [Holland] lost to Jack Della [Maddalena], [Sean] Brady lost to Belal. Vicente lost to Belal. Joe Lauzon lost to [Al] Iaquinta."

Check out Michael Chiesa's comments below:

When is Michael Chiesa fighting next?

Michael Chiesa is scheduled to return to the octagon at UFC on ABC 7 in Abu Dhabi on Aug.3, where he will take on Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout.

It will be 'The Maverick's first bout since last July, where he lost a first submission to Kevin Holland. Both fighters will be looking to snap their respective losing skids as Chiesa has lost three consecutive bouts, while Ferguson has lost seven consecutive bouts.

Both fighters are experienced veterans in the sport and have both earned their contract with the promotion after winning their respective seasons of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Check out Dana White announcing the UFC on ABC 7 card featuring Michael Chiesa vs. Tony Ferguson below:

