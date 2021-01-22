What time is the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier fight at UFC 257?

Conor McGregor will be making his return to the octagon at UFC 257 after a year-long hiatus. The fight card is stacked with promising fights and fans can expect UFC 257 to be a barn burner.

The Notorious One is set to face No. 2 ranked UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier. This will be a rematch as the two fought each other previously at UFC 178 in 2014. Conor McGregor secured a victory by knocking Dustin Poirier out in the first round in their initial meeting.

It has been almost half a decade since Dustin Poirier tasted defeat at the hands of Conor McGregor. MMA pundits believe that the 'Diamond' has improved his skillset significantly since then. However, Conor McGregor seeks to repeat history and has envisioned the fight to not cross the 60 second mark.

When will UFC 257 kick-off?

The prelims will begin at 08:00 PM ET for fans in the United States on January 23rd. The main card will start at 10:00 PM ET.

For UK fans, the prelims will start at 01:00 AM UK time early Sunday morning on January 24th. The main card will start from 03:00 AM in the UK.

Indian fans can expect prelims to begin from 6:30 AM IST and the main card will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

What time could the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier main event start?

The headliner event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is expected to begin around 1.5 to 2 hours after the main card kicks-off. So, the main event can be expected to start by 11.30 pm to 12 am ET on Saturday night (January 23).

UFC 257 will be the first PPV event of 2021 for the promotion. Former Bellator lightweight champion, Michael Chandler is set to make his debut against Dan Hooker in the co-main event. Also on the card is a flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Joanne Calderwood. Khalil Rountree and Brad Tavares are some of the other athletes who will be making an appearance on the fight card.

However, the main attraction of the PPV is going to be the return of Conor McGregor. The former double champ is 1-1 in the lightweight division of the UFC. His rematch against the Diamond will take place in the lightweight division, unlike the first encounter which was at featherweight.

It will be interesting to see if things play out differently this time or if the Irishman is able to repeat history once again.