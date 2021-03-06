What time could the UFC 259 main event Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz start at?

Fight fans across the world are eagerly anticipating the massive showdown between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz in the main event of UFC 259 on Saturday.

For those who would prefer to tune in only for the highly-anticipated main event between Israel Adesanya and Jan Blachowicz, given below are the potential start times for the UFC 259 main event in the USA, UK and India:

USA

Viewers from the United States will be able to tune in to watch the main event of UFC 259 at around 11:30 PM ET on March 6. The main card starts at 10 PM sharp.

UK

For those watching in the UK, the main event of UFC 259 is likely to begin sometime around 4:30 AM GMT on March 7. The main card will kick off at 3:00 AM GMT.

India

In India, the main event of UFC 259 is most likely to commence from 10 AM IST on March 7 while the main card will start up at 8:30 AM.

The blockbuster pay-per-view will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alongside Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz, there are two more major title fights on the heavily stacked UFC 259 card.

Advertisement

In the first co-main event, Petr Yan will defend his bantamweight strap against Aljamain Sterling. In the second co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes puts her featherweight strap up for grabs against Megan Anderson.

There are a lot of other exciting and highly anticipated matchups on the card in addition to the three massive title fights we just went through.

Check out the main card for UFC 259 below-

UFC men’s light heavyweight title fight – Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. Israel Adesanya

UFC women’s featherweight title fight – Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Megan Anderson

UFC men’s bantamweight title fight – Petr Yan (c) vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight fight – Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

Light heavyweight fight – Thiago Santos vs Aleksandar Rakic