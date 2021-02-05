What time is the UFC fight tonight (6 February 2021)?

UFC heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov will be headlining the fight card for UFC Fight Night 184. The event is set to take place on the 6th of February and will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Alistair Overeem has clearly stated on various occasions that he is currently on his last title run. Riding high on a two-fight winning streak, Overeem believes that if he emerges victorious on Saturday night, he deserves another title shot. The Demolition Man has also revealed that he will retire from the sport altogether if he secures the heavyweight strap.

If Overeem secures a victory over Volkov come Saturday night, it is very likely that the UFC will give the Reem his last title shot. The belt will be on the line at UFC 260, which is only a month from Saturday. Overeem plans on vacating the belt a couple of weeks after he gets a hold of it.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkov's last appearance was at UFC 254, where he secured a TKO victory over Walt Harris in round two. If Volkov manages to defeat Overeem this Saturday, his name will certainly be in the mix of the top heavyweight contenders.

Securing another win on February 6th pic.twitter.com/N9xDsBCEeR — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 2, 2021

When will UFC Vegas 18 start?

United States

UFC Vegas 18 is set to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will begin on 6th January at 2:00 PM PT/ 5:00 PM ET in the USA and can be streamed live on ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass.

The main card will begin at 5:00 PM PT/ 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Advertisement

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 10:00 PM on 6th January in the UK. The event can be streamed on BT Sport 1. The main card kicks off at 01:00 AM on 7th January on BT Sport.

India

The prelims will kick-off at 3: 30 AM IST on 7th January in India. The main card will begin at 6:30 AM and will be available on Ten Sports.