What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (February 27, 2021)?

The UFC returns tto UFC Apex once again with a stellar heavyweight bout between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Cyril Gane as the main feature of the card.

After last week's action headlined by a brilliant knockout win by Derrick Lewis over Curtis Blaydes, this time it is the turn for the no. 4 and no. 7 ranked heavyweights to lock horns in the main event.

Previously, a light heavyweight bout between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka was supposed to serve as the headliner of UFC Vegas 20, but the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger had to withdraw from the bout owing to an injury. Prochazka was subsequently removed as well, to keep the pairing intact for a future booking.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Cyril Gane was booked for the main event instead in a fight that many are assuming would help further progress the title contention scene in the heavyweight division.

In the co-main event, Nikita Krylov will go up against Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight contest.

As has become common with almost every UFC card since March, several fights were either cancelled or postponed because of COVID-19. Raphael Assuncao was expected to fight Raoni Barcelos at the event, but both tested positive, putting the bout off the card. Marcelo Rojo, who was initially decided as the replacement for Assuncao, is now booked against Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad next month.

When does UFC Vegas 20 start?

UFC Vegas 20, also dubbed UFC Fight Night 186 and UFC on ESPN+ 44, is set to take place on February 27, 2021, Saturday.

The preliminary card of the event starts at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm GMT in the UK, and 3:30 am (on Sunday, February 28) in India.

The main card begins at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am GMT (on Sunday) in the UK, and 6:30 am (on Sunday) in India.

The Fight Night will be streamed and broadcasted live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.