What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (March 13, 2021)?

Two top welterweight sensations lock horns as UFC returns to its Apex arena once again in Las Vegas, United States. The state-of-the-art facility has been the home to several UFC fight nights and pay-per-views throughout the pandemic, and is now going to host another action-packed card headlined by a welterweight duel between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad.

Leon Edwards was originally set to face Khamzat Chimaev, but the latter had to pull out of two back-to-back bookings because of coronavirus complications. Belal Muhammad took the fight on short notice despite having fought Dhiego Lima just a month ago at UFC 258.

On the other hand, it would be Leon Edwards' first fight since July, 2019 when he went through Rafael dos Anjos with a decision win.

Ranked no. 13 in the welterweight division, Belal Muhammad certainly did not expect to fight the no. 3 ranked fighter so soon. However, he is grateful for the opportunity and the possibility of a title shot that might come his way if he manages to win against Leon Edwards, he said in an interview with MMA Fighting.

"You’re always seeing it in your head happening a certain way. I thought it was going to be a longer road, but the fact that it came so quick, beautiful. I don’t have to go through 13 other guys to get to No. 3, I can just go straight to No. 3, win this fight, and get a title fight."

In the co-main event of the card, Misha Cirkunov will go up against Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad Timings

Also dubbed UFC Fight Night 187 or more popularly, UFC Vegas 21, the event will take place on March 13, 2021, Saturday at UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, United States.

Following are the timings of the event in the US, the UK, and India.

USA

The preliminary card in the United States starts from 5 PM ET/ 2 PM PT and the main card commences from 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, March 13.

UK

Viewers from the United Kingdom can watch or stream the preliminary card from 10 PM GMT on March 13. By the time the main card begins, it will be 1 AM on Sunday, March 14 in the UK.

India

In India, the preliminary card will start airing from 3:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 14 and the main card will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 14.