What time is the UFC Fight Tonight (March 20, 2021)?

After last week's thrilling UFC Vegas 21 card, the promotion returns to its Apex facility in Las Vegas this weekend with another stellar lineup of fights.

The main event of UFC Vegas 22 features a crucial middleweight encounter between surging contender Kevin Holland and fight game veteran Derek Brunson. The stakes are high for the matchup, as the winner will find himself on the cusp of a much-coveted shot at the UFC middleweight title.

With five straight wins in 2020, Holland was the breakthrough superstar of last season. His stunning knockout of veteran fighter Jacare Souza established Holland as one of the most promising up-and-comers in the middleweight division at the moment. A win against Brunson could propel 'The Trailblazer' into title contender status very soon.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 22 will mark the much-anticipated octagon return of Gregor Gillespie. He returns to competition against Brad Riddell. After being violently knocked out at the hands of Kevin Lee at UFC 244, Gillespie will be looking to get back in the win column this weekend against Riddell.

Before the loss, though, Gillespie amassed a six-fight winning streak inside the octagon with five straight finishes.

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Timings

Also dubbed UFC Fight Night 188 or more popularly, UFC Vegas 22, the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 20 2021, at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below are the timings of the event in the US, the UK, and India.

USA

In the United States, the preliminary card begins at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT while the main card commences at 8 PM ET/ 6 PM PT on Saturday, March 20.

UK

In the United Kingdom, the preliminary card will be aired live from 11 PM GMT on March 20. The main card will begin at 2 AM on Sunday, March 21 in the UK.

India

In India, the preliminary card starts from 4:30 AM IST, while the main card will commence from 7:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 21.