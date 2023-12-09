What time is UFC tonight (December 9, 2023)? All you should know about final Apex event of 2023

The UFC is returning to Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 83 tonight (Saturday, December 9).

The upcoming Fight Night event marks the MMA promotion's final visit to the Apex Facility for the year. UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Gutierrez, alternatively labeled UFC Vegas 83 or UFC Fight Night 233, will feature an array of exciting matchups to captivate fans.

The main event of the fight card will be an exciting bantamweight bout featuring the No.7-ranked contender Song Yadong against the No.15-ranked Chris Gutierrez. Additionally, the co-main event showcases a light heavyweight showdown between the No.8-ranked contender Anthony Smith and the No.11-ranked Khalil Rountree.

The preliminary card is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 9, with the main card starting at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT for viewers in the United States and Canada. On the other hand, for fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims are set to commence at midnight GMT on Sunday, December 10, followed by the main card at 3:00 AM GMT.

How many fighters failed to make weight at the UFC Vegas 83 weigh-in?

The fighters slated to compete at UFC Vegas 83 on Saturday underwent their official weigh-ins at the Apex Facility in Las Vegas on Friday. Both Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez weighed in at 136 pounds, making their bantamweight main event fight official. Additionally, Anthony Smith weighed in at 205.5 pounds, and Khalil Rountree weighed in at 204 pounds, thereby confirming their bout.

The majority of the 22 fighters on the UFC Vegas 83 card smoothly met their weight requirements, encountering no problems. However, there was an exception as one fighter exceeded the permitted weight limit.

Luana Santos, transitioning from the women’s flyweight division, failed to make the women’s bantamweight limit, weighing in at 139 pounds—three pounds beyond the 135-pound limit, which includes a one-pound allowance for a non-title fight. Consequently, her matchup with Stephanie Egger will proceed at a catchweight, with Santos forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as a penalty.

Check out the complete results for the UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez weigh-in:

Main Card

Song Yadong (136) vs. Chris Gutierrez (136): (bantamweight bout)

Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Khalil Rountree (204): (light heavyweight bout)

Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs. Jamie Mullarkey (156): (lightweight bout)

Tim Elliott (136) vs. Sumudaerji (136): (bantamweight bout)

JunYong Park (185.5) vs. Andre Muniz (186): (middleweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Song Kenan (170.5) vs. Kevin Jousset (170.5): (welterweight bout)

HyunSung Park (126) vs. Shannon Ross (126): (flyweight bout)

Steve Garcia (155) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.5): (lightweight bout)

Luana Santos (139) vs. Stephanie Egger (135): (catchweight bout)

Tatsuro Taira (125.5) vs. Carlos Hernandez (125): (flyweight bout)

Rayanne Amanda (115) vs. Talita Alencar (116): (strawweight bout)