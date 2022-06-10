What time will UFC 275 start in Singapore? 

UFC 275 is all set to take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022, and is headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The event will be telecast in Singapore on the HUB Sports channel and will start at 10:00 am

The PPV event will take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang. Let's take a look at when UFC 275 will start in a few other locations.

When does the event start in India?

The main card bouts for UFC 275 will start at 7:30 am IST on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in India. The event will be telecast on the Sony Ten 2 channel and the Sony LIV app.

Event start time in the US?

Fans in the United States of America can watch the main card at 10:00 pm EDT on Saturday, June 11, 2022. They can watch the entirety of the event on ESPN+ or the UFC app by purchasing a PPV ticket to view online.

When does the event commence in the UK?

UK fans can watch UFC 275 live at 3:00 am on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Fans can watch the event live by purchasing the event through a UFC fight pass.

UFC 275 to make history in South East Asia

The MMA promotion is all set to make history by hosting its first-ever PPV event in South East Asia. The event will take place on Sunday, June 12 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

The main event will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. The co-main event will also feature another title fight in the women's flyweight division between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos.

To add extra flavor to the already impressive occasion, a tournament called 'Road to UFC' will also be conducted at the same venue.

This win-and-advance tournament is designed to give top MMA talent in Asia an opportunity to win a UFC contract. The event will take place on June 9-10.

